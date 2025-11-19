A Blindfold Match, two top current AEW women wrestlers team together, two partners in this year’s War Games face each other – 5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-18-2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

-Joseph introduced the show and said they were starting with one of two title matches tonight.

-Leon Ruff made his ring entrance and celebrated by hanging upside down from the top rope and letting out a huge yell. They went to video package of Ruff’s upset win over Johnny Gargano last week for the North American Title. It included some snippets of Ruff talking about his background.

Gargano walked out and interrupted the video. “Stop it! Turn it off. Nobody wants to see that crap!” he yelled. He said last week was just a fluke and everybody knows it. He said Ruff is just a pawn in Damien Priest’s attempt to make him look like a fool. Fans chanted “Johnny Sucks!” Gargano said he doesn’t suck, Johnny’s the best. He told Leon that he’s not a real champion. He said he’s a joke. He said tonight, the joke is over. He pointed t the title and said the title is coming home to him. He punched Ruff.

(1) LEON RUFF (c) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO – North American Title match

Barrett accused Ruff of “practically stealing” the title. Phoenix said Gargano keeps getting beaten because he lets his head get in his own way. Ruff made a comeback a minute in. He flip dove off the top rope and flipped over Gargano and landed on his feet. Gargano sold it as if he was taken down and it looked ridiculous. Barrett pushed back on Joseph saying he got “just enough of Gargano,” saying Gargano just got out of the way. Back in the ring, Gargano took Ruff down with a clothesline. Barrett said lightning will not strike twice in the same place with Gargano.

Gargano shot Ruff into the top turnbuckle like a dart. After another lawn dart move, Gargano asked Ruff to quit. Ruff said no. Priest walked onto the stage. Gargano yelled him that this isn’t his match and he doesn’t belong there. Ruff rolled up Gargano from behind for a near fall. Ruff fired back with a clothesline and then a top rope senton attempt, but Gargano moved. Gargano super kicked Ruff and then powerbombed him. Gargano landed his One Final Beat for a near fall. Priest yanked Ruff out of the ring by his feet at two. Priest then looked at Ruff and said, “Sorry kid.” He punched Ruff in the face. The ref DQ’d Gargano. Barrett said a title cannot change hands on a DQ, and Priest has screwed Gargano once again.

WINNER: Ruff via DQ in 7:00 to retain the North American Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m sure some viewers got a kick out of it, but it just makes a complete mockery of NXT’s rules and referee discretion.)

-Backstage Cameron Grimes said he showed last week he isn’t afraid of Dexter Lumis. He said he showed last week Lumis just a regular man, whereas he is a rocket ship and he’s going to the moon. He let out a laugh and walked away. [c]

-They showed Rhea Ripley arriving outside the Capitol Wrestling Center with her rolling suitcase earlier.

(2) CAMERON GRIMES vs. DEXTER LUMIS – Blindfold Match

After Lumis put the hood over his head, Grimes complained to the ref saying if he did that, he wouldn’t be able to see. Grimes finally put it on, but just bounced around the ring with bad aim, bouncing into turnbuckles. The hoods were on completely loose, which looked really dumb. Grimes took a swing and almost hit the ref. The ref ducked. Lumis the whole time just stood there and didn’t move at all.

When Grimes backed into the ref, Grimes turned and punched and stomped on the ref dozen times. He took off his hood and got wide-eyed. He told fans to be quiet since Lumis didn’t know he took his blindfold off. Grimes went for a Cave In, but Lumis moved, showing his sixth sense, according to Grimes. Lumix punched Grimes, who fell backward and mistakenly yanked off Lumis’s hood. Lumis punched away at Grimes and clotheslined him in the corner, then landed a running bulldog.

Lumis took it to Grimes at ringside, throwing him into the plexiglass at ringside. Grimes ended upleaping over the plexiglass and escaped as Lumis stared through the plexiglass.

WINNER: None announced.

(Keller’s Analysis: Uh, this match was too stupid for anyone to care there wasn’t a finish. But still, this was low-IQ booking drivel. The loose hoods which would have fallen off easily telegraphed that they wouldn’t be on long. Even Grimes complaining about having to wear a hood was dumb. Yes, he’d like to get away with not wearing a hood while Lumis had to, but even his character isn’t dumb enough to think he could talk the ref into letting him wrestle without a hood when he was in favor of the stip to being with. He acted like he had Lumis right where he wanted him, then changed the rules. It was just an arbitrary way for him to whine as the booking imagines fans would respond by having a knee-slapping hoot of a time when in reality they’re feeling their intelligence is being insulted with sloppy booking and execution. I’d probably be less annoyed if they didn’t pull that stupid finish in the opening title match.)

-Backstage, G.M. William Regal told Damien Priest he shouldn’t have interfered like that. Priest said he shouldn’t have done it, but he’s sick of watching Johnny walk around like he owns the place. He said he was just having fun and joking around. Ruff walked in, upset, asking Priest if he’s a joke to him. Priest said he’s not a joke to him. Ruff said if he can’t retain the title, he shouldn’t be champion. Priest said it’s not like that, and he thought he needed his help. He said he didn’t want Johnny to win the title. Ruff slapped Priest and said, “I’m nobody’s joke.” Regal said, “It serves you right.”

(Keller’s Analysis: If there was any way to redeem the stupid finish earlier, this helped because Ruff called it out for what it was and made clear he doesn’t consider himself a worthy champion if he can’t defend the title. This did serve to make Priest look really bad, though.) [c]

-A vignette aired with Shotzi Blackheart. She said people like to tear you down and destroy everything, “but in life, you rebuild and you rise up.” She held a hammer and smashed things. She said on Dec. 6 they are going to war. Guitar rock played in the background. Then a graphic advertised War Games on Sunday, Dec. 6 on WWE Network.

-Phoenix said Blackheart and LeRae better start recruiting partners “because it’s officially War Games season.”

(3) KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER vs. CANDICE LERAE & INDI HARTWELL

Barrett predicted that LeRae and Hartwell will click and do damage in this match. Phoenix wondered what Hartwell has to gain from this alliance, noting she bought “a very expensive flat screen TV for the Garganos.” (I’ve checked the Black Friday specials at Best Buy and there is almost no such thing as a very expensive flat screen TV anymore.) A graphic in the corner of the screen hyped the main event title match. Barrett said sometimes in life you have to upgrade everything including your friends. Phoenix said that was callous. “It doesn’t mean it’s wrong, Beth,” said Barrett in response. Carter got a hot tag a couple minutes in and knocked Hartwell out of the ring and then scored a near fall on LeRae. LeRae yanked on her hair to take over, then landed a brain buster suplex. She finished her with the Wicked Step Sister.

WINNERS: LeRae & Hartwell in 3:00.

-A short vignette aired on Arturo Ruas. He called himself “Total Destruction.” [c]

-They showed Io Shirai walking into the venue with her rolling suitcase behind her. Phoenix said she looked confident. (She actually looked like she was arriving after being informed of a loved one getting a bad medical diagnosis or something.)

(4) KUSHIDA vs. ARTURO RUAS

Barrett said Kushida’s killer skill is his speed and quickness. Phoenix said this could end in a second with a sudden submission given both men’s skills in that area. Barrett said he hasn’t seen Ruas in person before and he is an impressive “hard-looking man.” They cut backstage to McKenzie Mitchell who said she’s still on the lookout for Finn Balor. She said she asked Regal earlier if he knew about his plans. Regal said he just said Balor will have all the time he needs to address the fans. Kushida eventually bridged back as a counter to a Ruas leg lock attempt for a leverage pin. Ruas showed frustration after rolling to ringside after the loss.

WINNER: Kushida in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Godo while it lasted. Distinct styles on display, with good chemistry between these two on the mat.)

-Mitchell interviewed Ember Moon and Toni Storm about having issues with Dakota Kai. Moon said they’re all sick of her and Raquel Gonzalez. Storm said they’ve fallen victim to the numbers game and it stops tonight. Toni then told her to remember that when it comes to the NXT Women’s Title, she’s interested. Moon said first things first, and they’ll address that after their tag match. [c]

-A video preview aired of the Io Shirai title defense against Rhea Ripley. It included soundbites of wrestlers picking a winner including Road Dogg, Ciampa, Shawn Michaels, Cameron, Kushida, Priest, Triple H, and Thatcher.

(5) DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALES vs. EMBER MOON & TONI STORM

Phoenix picked Ripley to become a two-time champion tonight. A couple minutes in, Storm tagged in Moon. They cleared the ring both heels, including clotheslining Gonzalez over the top rope (she began bumping way early before contact). They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Gonzales was in control of Storm after the break. Moon got the hot-tag and rallied and showed fire. She gave Gonzales a Code Breaker style move after leaping off the second rope. Kai broke up the cover. When Moon chased Kai at ringside, Gonzales caught her with a boot to the face. Gonzalez cut off Moon from crawling over for a tag by running around ringside and re-entering the ring. Barrett talked about how impressed he is Gonzalez.

[HOUR TWO]

Moon eventually did head scissors Kai and hot-tag in Storm. Storm gave Kai three powerful German suplexes. She hip attacked her in the corner, then landed a fisherman suplex for a near fall, broken up by Gonzalez. Moon entered and four-way action broke out. Storm and Kai battled for a couple minutes. Gonzalez “shoved” Storm into the ringpost. She was standing on the floor and had no real leverage, but Storm sprinted into the ringpost like she was shot out of a cannon. It looked pretty ridiculous. Moon leaped under the bottom rope and tackled Gonzalez into the announce table. Storm surprised Kai with a small package seconds later for the win.

WINNERS: Storm & Moon in 12:00.

-As they celebrated at ringside, Hartwell and LeRae attacked them from behind and threw them into the ring. Gonzalez and Kai dished out more punishment. LeRae and Hartwell smiled from ringside. Joseph wondered if an olive branch was extended for War Games.

-Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch arrived. McAfee said they want to hear what Finn Balor has to say later.

-They showed Io Shirai warming up. [c]

-Highlights aired of Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly last month, the match where Balor suffered a jaw injury. Joseph said they are still awaiting Balor’s arrival to update his status. They didn’t overtly said he might give up the title, but more used phrasing like “We’ll find out what’s on his mind.”

(6) TIMOTHY THATCHER vs. AUGUST GREY

Grey charged at Thatcher before the bell. Thatcher threw his jacket at him, but Grey got the better of him with a left punch to the jaw. Thatcher backed into the corner and snarled. He got up, but Grey scored a two count after a backslide. Thatcher came back with a belly-to-belly suplex. He then settled into a grinding chinlock. Barrett said this nasty business isn’t made for everyone, and that’s the only lesson Thatcher is trying to impart on his students. Phoenix said she wasn’t buying that and said Thatcher just likes to inflict pain. As he went for an Achilles lock, Grey upkicked to break free. He landed a back sidekick to Thatcher’s jaw, but when he leaped off the top rope, Thatcher caught him with a European Uppercut and then an underhook suplex. He followed up with a submission for a quick tapout.

WINNER: Thatcher in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Thatcher is always fun. He’s so into his act. Grey looks like the 1980s jobber guy on almost every wrestling TV show, who could also get a bit of a push in a smaller territory.)

-Thatcher leaned down and yelled at him that his lesson is not to pick a fight with someone he can’t beat. He then lifted him up and began choking him with a front chancery. Tommaso Ciampa walked out next. Phoenix said it appears Ciampa has had enough of Thatcher’s bullying. Thatcher and Ciampa locked eyes in intensely as Ciampa walked to the ring. They went face-to-face. Thatcher then backed away and said, “I’ve got no problem with you. I’ve got no problem with you.” He left the ring, but seemed to be trying to get a read on Ciampa in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: It was an interesting approach they chose with Thatcher. Instead of portraying him as a confident badass bully who won’t back down from anyone, but you still want to see him get beat up by someone tougher than him for once, they chose to turn him into a bully who acts tough against inferior competition but shows fear and backs away from a tougher fight. Either way works for me, but it’s worth noting that’s the definite direction they showed here.)

-They showed Priest swaggering toward the entrance stage. [c]

-McKenzie Mitchell asked Ciampa what happened out there with Thatcher. Ciampa said he tried to make it obvious. “I want to fight Thatcher,” he said. He then walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Thatcher was right. That was a dumb question.)

-Priest came out for a match against an unnamed opponent. Gargano surprised him at ringside with an attack. Priest took it to Gargano in the ring and then threw him to ringside. He threw Gargano onto the announce table and punched away at him. Gargano leaped off the table and punched Priest. Priest kicked him the face in response. He threw Gargano back into the ring and grabbed a chair. Ruff ran out and dropkicked the chair into Priest, although it appeared he was aiming for Gargano. He then knocked Gargano into Priest. Joseph said Ruff was taking it to both Gargano and Priest. Barrett said he has a beef with both of them. When Priest entered the ring, Ruff looked scared. Priest went for a big boot, but Ruff ducked. Ruff then drop-kicked Gargano into Priest. He then backdropped Gargano over the top rope onto Priest. Ruff stood on the stage and smiled as Gargano and Priest stood in the ring and contemplated what just happened. Gargano then saw Priest and he leaped out of the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think Ruff managed to get about five attacks in on Priest, and with each of them it was either accidental or he at leashed plausible deniability that he was trying to hurt Priest, and usually he was using Gargano as a weapon against Priest. The announcers didn’t seem to catch that, and acted like Ruff was intentionally going after Priest.)

-They went to Joseph and Barrett at ringside. They hyped the “Undertaker: The Last Ride” special airing after NXT. Barrett said he won’t be able to be on NXT next week, so he reached out to Kevin Owens to fill in for him.

(Keller’s Analysis: That should be fun hearing Owens next week on commentary.)

-The announcers threw to clips of the older man approaching Boa last week and marking his hand. Joseph said Boa called him his master. Regal knocked on Boa’s door. Boa answered and he looked like he had two black eyes. Regal said he hasn’t reported to the P.C. all week. Boa said he doesn’t want to go to the P.C. Boa said, “She’s coming.” Regal asked what that meant. Boa rambled and closed the door. Regal looked perplexed.

-Rhea Ripley was showing doing pull-ups on the lockers backstage.

-They showed a Tale of the Tape, including Ripley at 5-10 and Shirai at 5-1. [c]

-Joseph talked about Takeover: War Games taking place live on WWE Network on Sunday, Dec. 6.

-Regal asked Ruff if has any idea what he’s doing. Ruff said people think he’s a joke, so the punchline is that he’ll take on both of them at one. Barrett said Ruff doesn’t lack guts.

(5) IO SHIRAI vs. RHEA RIPLEY – NXT Women’s Title match

Phoenix said Ripley a year ago was the hottest thing in NXT and she has a chance tonight to get back to that level with a win tonight. They locked up. Shirai knocked Ripley to the floor a minute in with a kick, then went for a dive, but Ripley elbowed her in the head mid-dive. Mitchell broke in with a report that Balor was arriving and would speak after this match about the status of the NXT Title and his injury. They cut to a break, but stayed with the acton on split-screen. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Ripley was in control with a body scissors. They went to split-screen and showed Balor in the parking lot, carrying his title belt. Oddly, Beth tried to announce that and then Joseph cut her off and picked up where she left off, as if it was a big deal who described the scene of Balor’s arrival. It was awkward, and likely not Joseph big-footing her, but a producer’s instructions.

Shirai came back by taking Ripley off the second rope with a German suplex. An “NXT” chant broke out as fans banged on the plexiglass. Shirai rallied and double-stomped on Ripley’s chest. Then she hit a basement dropkick for a near fall. Fipley’s ear was busted open and bleeding. Shirai applied a crossface mid-ring.

Ripley leveraged Shirai back for a two count. She realized she was bleeding, touched her ear, then wiped the blood on her cheek. Shirai worked over Ripley’s arm. Phoenix said her strategy is to affect her ability to execute the Rip Tide and other power moves that take advantage of her size. After Shirai yanked on Ripley’s arm and smashed it against the edge of the ring apron, the ref asked how bad he arm was. She yelled back, “Leave me alone.” Funny.

They exchanged blows on the ring apron, but Shirai leaped off the ring apron and yanked Ripley’s arm as she dropped. She then whipped Ripley shoulder-first into the ringside steps. They cut to another break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Ripley gave Shirai a superplex. She scored a two count, but continued to clutch her injured arm in pain. A “This is awesome!” chant could be heard, although none of the fans in the pods on camera were actually chanting. Ripley applied a cloverleaf and then spun Shirai around Cesaro Swing style while holding Shirai in that cloverleaf. Shirai crawled over toward the bottom rope to force a break.

Shirai countered into an armbar. Ripley eventually reached the bottom rope. Shirai connected with a 619 and then leaped off the top rope with a missile dropkick for a two count. Barrett said the crowd are on their feet because they know they are witnessing history. (Don’t they have to stand in the pods? Haven’t they been standing all show? And aren’t the fans on the monitors all sitting at their laptops? Strange comment.)

Ripley clotheslined Shirai, who did took a 360 flip bump. Ripley set up a Riptide, but Shirai countered mid-move into a DDT. Both were down and slow to get up. Another “NXT!” Chant was piped in. Shirai then delivered a sunset flip of Ripley off the ring apron onto the announce table. Ripley crashed onto and over the announce table. Ripley was slow to get up. A “This is awesome!” Chant was piped in. Ripley stood and barely beat the 10 count. Shirai then landed a moonsault to the back of Ripley’s legs, then rolled her over for the three count.

After the match, Shirai and Ripley hugged and smiled together after a tough battle. Ripley left and let Shirai hold her belt.

WINNER: Shirai in 22:00 to retain the NXT Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. This seems to indicate Rhea Ripley is heading to the main roster. Shirai has been a great champion in the ring, and they’ve done a lot to frame her as a star with their video packages, but you’d think Ripley would be the one to invest in as the face of the brand right now, especially without a singular standout male top star, if she was going to stick around.)

-Finn Balor entered the ring and asked for the mic. He congratulated Shirai on her win. He said the last time he was on NXT, he defended the NXT Title with a broken jaw in two places. He said he stands before them with three plates in his jaw that says he’s a bad son of a bitch. Pat McAfee interrupted and called him, “Broken Jaw Man, I mean Prince. Looks more like a princess.” He made fun of Balor for having to sip smoothies through a straw the last several weeks. He said while he was sitting at home, nursing his jaw, he had to see what they’ve been up to. He recapped how they’ve been taking people out. He called Kyle O’Reilly “Cauliflower O’Reilly.”

He said now Balor returns with the belt over his shoulder, and everyone wants to know what he’s going to do. They leaped onto the ring apron and surrounded him. McAfee said what Balor is going to do is hand the title over to the men who have been running the show from top to bottom for the last few weeks, or he’ll end up like the others – dead.

Balor said it’s easy for the mice to play when the cat’s away, but the cat is back. “And look what I just dragged in,” he said. Then the lights went dark and then Undisputed Era music played. They charged to the ring. Barrett said, “I thought they were dead and buried.” The two foursomes brawled, setting up the War Games main event. Cole gave McAfee a running boot to the face. Then he threw him into the plexiglass as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: So apparently Finn Balor is cleared to defend his title and won’t have to relinquish it, although he didn’t declare anything decisive about his in-ring return date.)