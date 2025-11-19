AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (11/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Where: Boston, Mass. at Agganis Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,010 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,305. The arena has a capacity of 8,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Red Velvet vs. Mercedes Moné – Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Championship match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Máscara Dorada – Double Jeopardy match

Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Alex Windsor & Riho – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal match

TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal match

Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet – For No. 1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Shelton Benjamin – For No. 2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear

Kenny Omega returns

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/12): Keller’s report on Blood & Guts matches, Hangman vs. Hobbs, appearances by Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Tony Khan returns to Ariel Helwani’s show despite past issues, comments on whether he’s concerned by the possibility of Warner Bros. Discovery being sold