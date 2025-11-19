VIP PODCAST 11/19 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk Smackdown’s changes, the year 1997 with the blockbuster film Titanic, Starrcade, and sinking ships (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Join Kurt Cadet, aka Conscious Kurt, and the Gentleman Chris Adams as they discuss the decision to return to three hours for Smackdown as well as the inconsistency of the show. They turn to discussing icebergs that sink ships, both literally and creatively, as they talk about the film “Titanic” and the damage done to WCW by Starrcade and the botched title win of Sting.
