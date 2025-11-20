FREE PODCAST 11/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Ripping WWE’s Top 50 List, Survivor Series speculation, Undertaker update, Piper’s promo, Foley on concussions (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 17, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discussed (rip apart) WWE’s Top 50 Superstars list, then took a dozen calls on a wide variety of subjects including Undertaker, Survivor Series, WrestleMania, Breakout Moments, Michael Cole’s character, Alex Riley’s arrest, Roddy Piper, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill presents the Live Event Center and answers McNeill Mailbag Questions on a variety of subjects including worst title belts.

