VIP PODCAST 11/20 – The Nicky’s Club: Nick Barbati discusses a legendary Raw from MSG, Survivor Series updates, and what to expect from Cena’s final match (47 min.)

November 20, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Join Nick Barbati as he revisits a legendary Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden, breaking down the moments that made it unforgettable. Plus, get all the latest updates heading into Survivor Series and a look at what to expect from the final match of John Cena’s career. Don’t miss this packed episode!

