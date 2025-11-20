WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Cena vs. Dominik, Becky vs. Maxxine, Gunther vs. Evans, Team Punk vs. Team Heyman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week marked John Cena’s final appearance on Raw as well as his final appearance in Madison Square Garden. Fresh off winning the Intercontinental Championship last week, Cena came out to open the show this week to a well-deserved standing ovation. Before he could get into how much being in the Garden for the last time meant to him, he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. Wanting a rematch for the title he lost last week, Dominik only agreed to one on his terms. Their exchange escalated as Dominik brought out his stablemates from Judgment Day to help him attack Cena.

The three on one attack wouldn’t last long as Cena had a few allies come to his aide, leading to an impromptu Six Man Tag. In addition to that, Maxxine Dupri once again challenged Becky Lynch for her Women’s Intercontinental Title, Gunther made his return to battle Je’Von Evans for a chance to advance in the John Cena Last Time Tournament, and the members of Team Punk and Team Heyman faced off in the show’s closing segment with the return of two huge stars being added to each team.

John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio

Latest developments:

After defeating Dominik Mysterio to win his first Intercontinental Championship last week, John Cena opened the show this week for his final Raw appearance as well as his final appearance in Madison Square Garden. Cena’s promo time was quickly interrupted by Dominik, who demanded a rematch for the title he lost last week. Cena agreed to have the rematch there, but Dominik refused as he wanted to do it on his home turf of San Diego at Survivor Series. After Cena agreed to have their rematch there, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh came out to help Dominik attack Cena. The three on one attack was short lived as Sheamus followed by Rey Mysterio came out to help Cena fight off the members of Judgment Day.

This all led to an impromptu Six Man Tag where Cena was hit with a Moonsault from JD, the Coup De Grace from Finn, followed by a Frog Splash from Dominik before Rey and Sheamus interrupted the pin attempt. Later in the match, Cena, Rey, & Sheamus hit the three members of Judgment Day with the Ten Beats of Bodhran simultaneously. They followed this trend by nailing their opponents with simultaneous Five Knuckle Shuffles, but not before Sheamus placed Cena in the center of the ring to do his. Rey then drop-kicked Finn & JD into the second rope and hit them both with the 619. Sheamus then clocked Finn with a Brogue Kick and Cena put down JD with an AA to pick up the win in his final match at MSG.

Analysis:

There was no better way to do Cena’s last night in MSG than the way it was done here. Between his entrance and the extended ovation he got, Dominik’s interruption that led to the impromptu Six Man Tag, to the way the whole match played out, this exemplified what wrestling is when it’s at its most fun. The highlight of the whole match was when Cena, Sheamus, and Rey all did the Five Knuckle Shuffle simultaneously, with Sheamus intentionally pulling Cena into the center to do his version of it. With Sheamus likely not to be the one who wins the Last Time Tournament, it was great that he got to work with Cena one last time in this setting. Considering the many memorable moments Cena has had on Raw and in MSG, this night provided the perfect exclamation point to all those moments.

What we also got from all this was the rematch between Cena and Dominik being set for Survivor Series. While it didn’t seem as if we were going to get this match a few weeks ago when the Rey and Dominik segment happened, we’re now going to get it twice. As they wrestled each other last week on Cena’s home turf, it’s only fitting that the rematch takes place on Dominik’s. Although the outcome to that match is pretty predictable as it’s Cena’s second to last match, that won’t make it any less memorable. As up and down as Cena ‘s retirement year has been, tonight proved to be another example of it going out on a high note.

Grade: A

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky & Charlotte & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane & Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Latest developments:

Last week, Nia Jax & Lash Legend helped Asuka & Kairi Sane defeat Charlotte & Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. As the four of them attacked Charlotte & Alexa after the match, a returning Iyo Sky followed by Rhea Ripley came to their rescue and Rhea shouted out the words “WarGames” as the show ended. The following Friday on Smackdown, Rhea, Iyo, Charlotte, & Alexa all met in the ring for a promo. To everyone’s surprise, Charlotte took herself out of the match as she claimed that she can’t trust Rhea due to their past rivalry. As Rhea, Iyo, & Alexa were later backstage discussing how they were going to find two more partners, they were attacked by Asuka, Kairi, Nia, & Lash.

This week, Alexa came out to the ring to call Charlotte out for abandoning the team before she was interrupted by Asuka, Kairi, Nia, & Lash. Nia said she could understand why Charlotte left Alexa as she was once her best friend and that since it looked like no one was coming to save her, what was about to happen was going to be fun. All four women surrounded the ring but before they could get to Alexa, Rhea & Iyo came out to back her up. The heels overpowered them with a four on three disadvantage that saw Alexa get laid out with a massive right hand from Lash. To everyone’s surprise, Charlotte came out with a kendo stick that she clocked Nia & Lash with multiple times before they along with Asuka & Kairi retreated. Charlotte picked up Alexa and gave her a hug as she faced off with Rhea while Iyo gave her a hug to end the segment.

Analysis:

Considering that they only started this storyline with Charlotte dropping out of WarGames last Friday, they really rushed to the conclusion of it. While it’s a story that’s been done before, they could’ve definitely stretched it out for at least another week to make things more interesting. From Alexa pouring her heart out in that promo to her, Rhea, & Iyo being outnumbered, this segment would’ve been more effective if it ended with the three of them being beaten down. Despite being back on Rhea’s team, their issues will likely still play out between now and Survivor Series. Even if that happens, they were honestly better off not having Charlotte drop out in the first place if they were just going to rush bringing her back as soon as they did.

With all that aside, the brawling between all the women was still fun to watch. Charlotte really didn’t hold back with that kendo stick and all of this made for a good appetizer for what we’ll see once the match happens. As Iyo’s been in every Women’s WarGames match since 2019, whatever stunt she pulls off this year will be the spot to watch out for the most. By Friday or next Monday the latest, we should know for sure who the final member of each team is going to be. Considering how the ending to the Women’s Intercontinental Title match played out later in the show, it shouldn’t be hard to guess who’s going to occupy those spots.

Grade: B-

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Latest developments:

On the October 6 Raw, Maxxine Dupri defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch by count-out in a non-title match. Humiliated by the defeat, Becky faced Maxxine again on the October 20 Raw with her title on the line. As Maxxine had built momentum throughout the match, Becky hit her with the title to end it on a disqualification. As Adam Pearce granted Maxxine another title shot due to that ending, Maxxine spoke to Pearce last week backstage and chose to have the rematch with Becky this week. Immediately after, Becky attacked Maxxine to let her know what was in store for her.

As the match took place this week, Maxxine trapped Becky in the Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring before Becky was able to reverse it into a pin for a near fall. Becky then hit Maxxine with a Manhandle Slam, but Maxxine put her foot on the rope to interrupt the count. As Becky attempted to take the turnbuckle pad off while the referee was distracted, a returning AJ Lee came out to distract her. When Becky turned around, Maxxine hit her with a Cross Body from the top rope to pick up the shocking win and the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Later backstage as Maxxine & AJ were being interviewed by Jackie Redmond, Rhea Ripley asked AJ if she had a minute to chat and the two of them walked away together.

Analysis:

While this outcome was unexpected when this feud first started, what happened here made for one of the better upsets for a title that’s happened on Raw in a long time. For how great of a heel Becky has been this year, it was only a matter of time before she eventually got her comeuppance. Maxxine made for a great underdog in this storyline and her winning the title in MSG of all places was genuinely a good moment. This whole storyline proved to be another example of how great Becky is at elevating whomever she’s working with to a new level that the audience can buy into. Although she likely won’t have a long title reign and will end up dropping the belt right back to Becky, no one can ever take this moment away from her.

The return of AJ for the first time since Wrestlepalooza was arguably the bigger story coming out of this match. As the feud between Becky and AJ is still far from over, AJ costing her the title here was the perfect way to add more heat to it. This feud being likely extending into next year is another reason why Becky will probably get the title back sooner than later as it’s a feud that should have the Women’s IC Title attached to it. With Rhea Ripley asking to talk to AJ backstage afterwards, this is clearly leading to AJ and Becky occupying the final spots for the Women’s WarGames match. In that kind of match at a big event like Survivor Series in a baseball stadium, there’s no better place for their feud to escalate than there.

Grade: B+

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans

Latest developments:

At Summerslam, Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Championship against C.M. Punk. After a match that went 30 minutes, Gunther lost the title to Punk after being hit with two consecutive GTS’s. As Gunther went into that match with an injury to his nose, he’s been out of action ever since. On the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was announced that were would be a tournament held over the next few weeks to decide who John Cena’s opponent is going to be for his retirement match on the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event. Last week, it was revealed by Adam Pearce that Gunther would return to face NXT’s Je’Von Evans in a first round tournament match this week.

Both men exchanged several strikes and even a few hard chops before Gunther took Evans down with a big boot. Gunther attempted a suplex that Evans countered with a Cutter and then continued that momentum as he leaped over the top rope onto Gunther. Evans later went to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash from halfway across the ring for a close near fall. Gunther rebounded and nailed Evans with a devastating Powerbomb, but Evans surprisingly kicked out. Gunther then trapped him in the Sleeper and despite a strong attempt from Evans to escape, Gunther kept the hold locked in until Evans eventually tapped out.

Analysis:

To no one’s surprise, this turned out to be the best match of the whole tournament so far. Despite being out for three months, Gunther showed no sign of ring rust and looked every bit as good here as he did before he took his hiatus. With him being the heavy favorite to win this tournament, him picking up the win wasn’t much of a surprise. In all honestly, this performance showed how much his presence on Raw has been missed. Considering that he just came back and is someone that Cena has never wrestled before, anyone else other than Gunther winning the tournament would feel like a let down.

Despite the defeat, Evans didn’t lose anything here. As no one realistically expected him to win, he showed that he wasn’t out of place being in the ring with someone on Gunther’s level. The fact that he got to wrestle a former World Champion in Madison Square Garden and have a match that was this good shows that his best days are far ahead of him. With the performance he had here, there’s no way that he doesn’t become a big deal once he does get called up to the main roster. Although it’s more of a Smackdown issue than a Raw one, the show could use more call ups like him to freshen things up.

Grade: A

Team Punk vs. Team Heyman

Latest developments:

Two weeks ago, Logan Paul knocked out World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk with a pair of brass knuckles as he aligned himself with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, & Bronson Reed. Last week as Paul, Breakker, & Reed came to the ring to attack Punk, Jey Uso & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out to help Punk fight them off. Later that night, it was made official that both teams would face each other in WarGames at Survivor Series. The following Friday on Smackdown, Jimmy Uso was added as the fourth member on Punk’s team. Later in the night, Drew McIntyre was revealed as the fourth member added to Heyman’s team.

In the main event segment, both teams brawled all throughout the ringside area and as Punk was about to hit the GTS onto Paul inside the ring, Brock Lesnar’s music hit. Lesnar entered the ring and laid out Punk and Cody with multiple Suplexes. As Lesnar stood in the ring on his own, Roman Reigns appeared and knocked him out of the ring with a Superman Punch. Reed attacked Reigns from behind and attempted a Tsunami before Reigns got back up and knocked him off the top rope with a Superman Punch. As NYPD and security attempted to separate everyone, Reigns Speared Reed and one of the officers through the timekeeper’s area as the show ended.

Analysis:

For a show that was already wild, chaotic, and fun, this segment was the ultimate climax for it. While the brawl between both teams started out wild and crazy, Brock and Reigns showing up really put it over the top. Honestly, this was one of the best endings to Raw that there’s been the entire year. Although this WarGames match in some ways does feel thrown together, what we saw here gave us every reason to be hyped for it. In all the years they’ve been doing WarGames matches in WWE, none of them have contained the amount of star power that this one does.

With all the people involved, there are countless stories that can play out in this match that could plant the seeds for future feuds to come. Whether it’s Punk vs. Paul or Reigns vs. Breakker, we’re like to see a lot of feuds coming out of this that stretch into 2026. As appealing as the face offs on the opposing sides look, what’s also appealing is the potential issues that could spark between those who are in the same team. From the unsettled issues between Reigns and the Usos stemming from Crown Jewel, lingering hard feelings between Jey and Punk from their title match a few weeks ago, or even potential issues between Lesnar and Breakker due to their ties with Heyman, we may see as much fireworks between teammates as we do between opponents. With all those factors involved, this year WarGames match for the men has all the tools to be the most epic one that we’ve seen in years.

Grade: A

Nikki Bella Attacks Stephanie Vaquer

Latest developments:

After Nikki Bella turned on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer last week, Vaquer came out this week for an interview with Jackie Redmond. Before she could even make it to the ring, Nikki attacked her from behind. Nikki grabbed a mic and told her that she didn’t come back to sit on the sidelines or to be her sidekick. She stated that she came to take back the Women’s Division and thanked Vaquer for reminding her who she was. Nikki said that Vaquer’s gonna give her a title shot and she will also bow down to her as she held up the title before dropping it on the champion.

Analysis:

After what happened between these two last week, this was a disappointing follow up. With the show this week being in MSG, it felt like we were going to get something different as opposed to what turned out to be more of a carbon copy of what happened last week. This would’ve been more effective if Nikki had cut the promo in the ring that she was originally advertised to do and then laid out Vaquer again as she tried to come into the ring for revenge. Regardless, this did what it needed to in setting up their title match for Survivor Series. As Nikki just turned a week ago, it would be foolish to have that match be a one off and not extend the feud beyond that.

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

Latest developments:

In one of two John Cena Last Time Tournament matches that took place this week, Solo Sikoa went one on one with a mystery opponent that turned out to be a returning Dolph Ziggler. As the match progressed, Ziggler built up momentum with a DDT followed by a Fameasser. Ziggler attempted the Zig Zag, but Solo blocked it and hit him with a Spinning Solo Slam for a near fall. Solo hit the post head first as he tried to run into Ziggler in the corner, and Ziggler then succeeded with his second Zig Zag attempt before Solo was able to kick out. Ziggler hit a SuperKick and went for another Zig Zag that Solo blocked, and Solo was able to capitalize with a Samoan Spike for the win.

Analysis:

While Ziggler wasn’t someone many would’ve guessed as the mystery opponent, it made for a nice surprise that the audience responded to positively. Ziggler really put on another great performance here that he was always known to do during his prime WWE years. Also like his prime WWE years, he was clearly used here to make Solo look good. With Solo still being a full time WWE talent, there was no other way this match was going to end. It was still great to see Ziggler in this spot for one night and hopefully, we’ll see more cameos from him like this in the future.