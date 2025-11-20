VIP PODCAST 11/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Review of new AEW book, War Games and Full Gear developments, TNA Title change, Bob Caudle, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Thoughts on Bob Caudle including his announcing style

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite in the last week of build to the Full Gear PPV

A full preview of AEW Full Gear

A look at the big stories in TNA this past week centered around the TNA Title situation

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with the John Cena tournament and the War Games teams getting rounded out

A review of NXT Gold Rush Night 1

A review of UFC 322

A review of the AEW-published book, “This Book Is All Elite”

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com