News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Review of new AEW book, War Games and Full Gear developments, TNA Title change, Bob Caudle, more (83 min.)

November 20, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on Bob Caudle including his announcing style
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite in the last week of build to the Full Gear PPV
  • A full preview of AEW Full Gear
  • A look at the big stories in TNA this past week centered around the TNA Title situation
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with the John Cena tournament and the War Games teams getting rounded out
  • A review of NXT Gold Rush Night 1
  • A review of UFC 322
  • A review of the AEW-published book, “This Book Is All Elite”

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025