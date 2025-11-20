VIP PODCAST 11/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Review of new AEW book, War Games and Full Gear developments, TNA Title change, Bob Caudle, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Thoughts on Bob Caudle including his announcing style
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite in the last week of build to the Full Gear PPV
- A full preview of AEW Full Gear
- A look at the big stories in TNA this past week centered around the TNA Title situation
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with the John Cena tournament and the War Games teams getting rounded out
- A review of NXT Gold Rush Night 1
- A review of UFC 322
- A review of the AEW-published book, “This Book Is All Elite”
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.