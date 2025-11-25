AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Here’s a possible solution to MVP undercutting everything in an unproductive way, plus Pac and Mox, Statlander, FTR

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP

Welcome everyone!

A bit of self promotion before we get going here. Did anyone catch last week’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show after AEW Dynamite? If not, you miss me! I made my debut as Wade’s cohost for the evening. So if you are wondering what my voice sounds like or want to see my long shaggy hair, then check that out.

I’m writing this after Full Gear which was a surprising show and we crowned several new champions at the show. So let’s see how I feel after this weeks shows.

One quick thing. While AEW did NOT need a new title, the National Title design is one of my favorite belt designs ever. If you do not know your belt history, then let me explain. The title is just like the old NWA/WCW TV title and WWF World Title circa 1985. Just a classic design and, again, I know AEW doesn’t need another title, but this one is beautiful.

Rising Star of the Week

Pac and the Death Riders

I am so happy to put this bastard atop my list. He was the highlight of last week’s Dynamite, with his sinister promo, and then his match with Darby did not disappoint.

Pac has been someone who really changed the way he comes off on screen compared to his WWE days. At times, it doesn’t seem like it’s the same person. I feel a similar way about his stablemate Job Moxley. Neville and Dean Ambrose just feel like completely different people, and I love that.

During his AEW stint, Pac has had his injury and traveling issues – both of which stalled his pushes in the past – but Pac has always delivered when on AEW television or PPV. Since he came back, this most recent time, he has come off as an alpha. He looks like an alpha, sounds sinister, and his new gear suits him along with looking very Dynamite Kid-inspired.

The rest of the Death Riders also had interesting nights. At times Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Danny Garcia looked dominant during the National Title Casino Gauntlet but none of them won. That said, neither Marina Shafir nor Jon Moxley won their matches. Their matches aren’t what got them on the list.

The rest of the Death Riders are on this list because of what’s about to happen. There have been bread crumbs being laid, some of which I laid out on last week’s Dynamite post-show. If you have not picked up on them, I will explain some.

Everyone within the group seems to be wearing matching colors on their gear with the exception of Mox. Then, after Mox attacked Kyle O’Reilly, because O’Reilly made Mox tap out again, the rest of the Death Riders came to ringside. Did you see their body language during this? Or during the backstage interview? This looks like a group that has lost faith in their “leader,” especially during the backstage ranting interview Mox gave. Pac just stared at the camera out of the corner of his eye, looking at the camera like he was saying “this guy is full of shit,” referring to Mox.

This is where Pac looking like an alpha comes into play. After he beat Darby Allin, he looks poised to take over the Death Riders and all of this should play out on Dynamite over the next few weeks. I think this could be a great story, if pulled off right, through the end of the year.

Mox’s quote during his backstage rant of “the playoffs are about to start” comes into play. The Continental Classic (or C2) starts this week and the field has been announced. Claudio and Mox are on the same side of the bracket with Pac on the other side. Add that to three members of the Don Callis Family also being in the tournament and this might be the most star studded C2 yet. So this is going to be fun.

What will happen when Mox and Claudio get in the ring together. Or if Pac and Mox end up in the finals? It all could be so explosive. Also having the Death Riders in there makes the tournament feel very important. It also makes you think it’s possible we don’t automatically get Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the final.

Like I said, this should be fun.

1st Runner Up – FTR

Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood are finally back where they feel they belong as AEW World Tag Team Champions. I think I also agree with them.

As heels, these two – especially Dax – are doing some of the best work of their careers. Dax channels his inner Bubba Ray Dudley every time he gets on the mic and goes after the crowd. Now, it might be a PG-13 version, but if you lived through some of the things Bubba Ray said back in the day, then you are cool with a PG-13 version.

Then, you add to it that FTR really might be the best tag team of an entire generation and you have the best team possible on top of the tag division. Adding to it all the babyface teams to chase them will make this reign really fun.

Brodido, Jurassic Express, Jet Speed, and the Young Bucks pop in my head really fast on where they could go with FTR. The Bucks are the least likely, but I think we get there for next year’s stadium show. So you have three viable teams for FTR to feud with in the mean time.

So where will this go? I’m sure we will find out very soon.

Honorable Mention – Kris Statlander

I had to, at least, mention Stat after her Full Gear win. While her mic work and character seem to always be off, she can go in the ring. Add to that the fact she beat Mercedes Mone and I couldn’t justify leaving her completely off this list.

I’m not sure where she goes from here and who she feuds with, but I could see Mone coming after her again. We will all just have to wait for Dynamite to find out.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Fading Star of the Week

MVP

It’s weird to put a part time wrestler and manager on top of this list, but I feel it’s warranted. MVP has show a lack of understanding in terms of what a manager is supposed to be doing, especially a babyface manager in 2025.

To start, can we keep MVP off commentary? He spent the majority of the match between Shelton Benjamin and “Speedball” Mike Bailey just putting Speedball down for any move he tried to do. Speedball is a legit black belt, but MVP pointed out that he can’t put an arm bar on correctly because if he did, Shelton’s arm would be broken. I’m sorry, is that something that should be put out into the ethos of a pro wrestling show? This is not MMA, it’s professional wrestling.

This is not an isolated incident. MVP has been undercutting everyone The Hurt Syndicate has faced since stepping into AEW. All of it is just contradictory and makes MVP come off as very selfish or not understanding what he is supposed to do out there. Maybe it’s a little bit of both.

If you’ve read my column, you know I do like to end my fading stars part with something positive. I will try to do that with MVP here.

Apart from doing what Wade Keller has said might be called for (just getting rid of the entire Hurt Syndicate), this is what I think should happen: Going forwar, MVP needs to be broken away from Shelton and Bobby Lashley. Shelton and Bobby are both so over with the crowd. Fouple that with the fact that MVP has no idea how to be a face in 2025, I think a separation could work, especially if you could figure out a way for MVP to logically be put with Ricochet and The Demand. The duo of Ricochet and MVP would be able to generate a lot of heat.

How would you do that? I think an easy story can be told about how MVP sees Bobby and Shelton are getting older and that being with the younger guys – Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun – is “best for business.” The issue is that Bobby and Shelton would need to be beaten by the Demand several times over the next month or so for it to work.

It’s probably not going to happen, but I think getting MVP back to the heel side is what needs to happen if he stays around. Then again, he didn’t show the best instincts for that a few months ago, so maybe Wade is right and AEW would be better without the entire Hurt Syndicate.