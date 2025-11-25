KO Show, Kyle O’Reilly headlines, plus Ember Moon, Candice, Thatcher, Gargano, Grimes – 5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-25-2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S NXT ON USA TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 25, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Kevin Owens, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with highlights of Finn Balor’s in-ring update last week, interrupted by Undisputed Era followed by G.M. William Regal’s War Games announcement.

(1) CANDICE LERAE (w/Indi Hartwell) vs. EMBER MOON

During entrances, they went to ringside where Vic Joseph introduced Kevin Owens. Owens looked at Joseph said he must’ve visited the make-up desk. Joseph bashfully admitted it, then thanked KO for thanking him for pointing out how much make-up is caked on his face. KO said he missed it. A very laid-back sounding KO got in about seven “ummms” and “ahhhs” within the first few sentences of commentary talking about Moon.

When LeRae tried to have a conference with Hartwell on the ring apron early, Moon dropkicked her to the floor. LeRae regrouped at ringside. Moon slammed LeRae face-first over the announce desk, then connected with a swing at Hartwell as she approached her.

Back in the ring, Moon caught LeRae leaping off the top rope at her, then hit a fallaway slam. Moon pounded her chest in celebration. LeRae retreated to the stage. Moon chased her down. Joseph asked Owens about his past rocky friendships, including Sami Zayn, and how that compares with LeRae’s rocky friendships. Owens said his issues with Sami were all Sami’s fault.

Back in the ring Moon scored a two count after a roundkick to the chest. LeRae countered a moon suplex with a small package for a near fall. She followed with a clothesline to take control for a bit. Moon soon took over again with kicks leading to a near fall. LeRae retreated to ringside. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez walked out as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, Gonzalez and Kai walked to the ringside with Indi. Moon bodyslammed LeRae and scored a two count, then settled into a front chancery. A minute later Gonzalez yanked Moon off the ring apron. LeRae slide-kicked her into the barricade at ringside and took over offense for the duration of the break.

After the break, Joseph asked KO about what’s next for Rhea Ripley and what he thinks her announcement will be tonight. KO said when he lost the U.S. Title, he went after a different title, but Rhea can’t do that in NXT. “Maybe she’s creating her own title,” he suggested. He said he was very excited to find out, though. LeRae applied a Gargano Escape. When Joseph said it was “almost a Gargano Escape,” KO said, “It is, not almost.” LeRae adjusted to a sleeper when Moon powered out. Moon leaped backwards to break LeRae’s grip.

When Moon set up an Eclipse a minute later after a couple suplexes, Hartwell entered and pulled LeRae out of the path as Gonzalez and Kai distracted the ref. LeRae then super kicked Moon followed by a Wicked Stepsister for the three count. Owens said, “Not the most well-deserved victory, but a victory nonetheless.”

WINNER: LeRae in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. I enjoyed Owens pointing out it wasn’t the most well-deserved victory. I’d like commentators to verbally condemn match outcomes that undercut the whole ostensible point for matches taking place – to find out who is the better wrestler by fighting within the agreed upon rules. Without that as part of the narrative structure of the shows, it can eat away at heels’ attempts to get heat by cheating. And, we could write this every TV show these days by WWE/NXT – there are way too many distraction finishes and they should be working hard to restore some balance by cutting way way back on distraction finishes. There are other ways to move storylines forward, and these finishes will cause viewers to stop investing in match outcomes because they’re farcical the majority of the time.)

-After the match, the heels entered the ring. Moon ducked and rolled to the floor. Toni Storm then marched out and checked on Moon. Moon and Storm charged at the ring, but Storm turned heel on Moon and threw her into the ringside steps. She threw her into the ring where the other four heels attacked her. Storm laughed at ringside as Moon was left lying on her back.

-They showed Undisputed Era arriving at the arena. [c]

-Legado del Fantasma met in a room and chatted about their achievements and goals. They agreed it’s been a great year and they’ve taken out everyone including Jake Atlas and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. They talked about their next challenger, Kurt Stallion. They showed an image of Stallion.

(Keller’s Analysis: A short segment like this, shot in a creative setting, helps keep this trio on the minds of viewers and also plants seeds for what’s next for them. It makes their next match more relevant to viewers. So this type of thing is worth doing regularly. It’s something AEW should do more of and do so consistently since, like NXT, AEW doesn’t put all their wrestlers on every show every week.)

-Undisputed Era made their way to the ring. They cut to Pat McAfee hosting his radio show talking about War Games. He said he’ll be cheering on Pete Dunne from home as he earns them an advantage at War Games.

Adam Cole asked if they look dead to anyone, because McAfee has claimed he killed Undisputed Era and took over NXT. He said he wished Pat was there in person. He said he’s looking forward to kicking him square in the jaw in two weeks at War Games.

Kyle O’Reilly talked about how much fun it was kicking the crap out of them last week. Cole said it was the most fun he’s had in a long time. Roderick Strong said beating up Oney Lorcan was a blast. Cole said they have to focus on tonight’s War Games Advantage match. He said Dunne doesn’t know which of them he’ll have to fight tonight. O’Reilly jumped in and said he needs to fight Dunne after what happened at Halloween Havoc. Cole said he has no problem with that. He said he, in fact, loves the angry O’Reilly. Cole said they’re going to drag all four of them through absolute hell and prove who they are. He said they’ll make sure they are never the same, “and that is Undisputed.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This War Games match-up feels somewhat rushed, so it’s good to have Cole remind people of how he feels about McAfee, as that’s where most of the personal heat is. I liked O’Reilly stepping up to prove himself against Dunne to try to redeem himself and regain some confidence after his loss at the last Takeover against Finn Balor in the main event.)

-Backstage Sarah Schreiber stood by as LeRae invited Kai and Gonzales to join her at War Games. Toni Storm walked in and LeRae said she’s also on her team. Storm said when she arrived, she warned everyone she’d be a whole new Toni Storm.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, so Toni is being a bit coy about how she told people and they should have seen this coming. I want to understand more her decision to turn, though. Hopefully there will be more character development in coming weeks.)

-They showed a viewing suite of Timothy Thatcher’s students awaiting his match. [c]

-Joseph thanked Black Sabbath for the theme to War Games, “War Pigs.”

(2) TIMOTHY THATCHER vs. KUSHIDA

Thatcher snarled as he entered the ring. Owens said he’s never had the chance to be in the ring with Thatcher, but he’d like to some day. Before the match, Tommaso Ciampa walked out and sat at ringside watch. Joseph said Ciampa challenged Thatcher to a match, but Thatcher said he’s fine not wrestling him. Phoenix said Ciampa wants the locker room culture to change, and he’s starting with Thatcher. After some back and forth action, they cut to a break. [c]

More mat-based exchanged after the break. They exchanged various submissions, including Kushida eventually applying the Hoverboard Lock. Thatcher countered into his own arm submission. Kushida reversed into a near cross arm breaker. Thatcher countered into an ankle lock. Kushida countered into his own ankle lock. Joseph praised the technical clinic on display. Thatcher ended up bloody nose.

Kushida knocked Thatcher to the floor. Thatcher turned to glare at Ciampa. Kushida took control and drove Thatcher’s arm into the mat at ringside. Thatcher shot Ciampa a dirty look. Kushida threw him back into the ring. Thatcher came back with a double-underhook suplex. Ciampa stood at ringside, briefly distracting Thatcher. Kushida then went for another Hoverboard Lock. He switched into an arm submission and got Thatcher to tapout. Phoenix said that has to embarrass Thatcher’s soul since his specialty is Thatch as Thatch Can. Ciampa looked at the camera and said, “Maybe he has a problem with me now?” Then he turned and left.

WINNER: Kushida in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That match was mainly there to give Thatcher a reason to agree to face Ciampa, but it was a statement win for Kushida. It says something about how NXT feels about Thatcher; they’re not projecting him for main event level matches. He’s essentially a comedy act at this point if he’s a submission specialist who was so easily distracted and lost at his specialty, as Phoenix noted. I think I’d have protected Thatcher more here to build him up as a tough foe for Ciampa. This makes it necessary now for Ciampa to plow through Thatcher since Ciampa is higher on the card than Kushida for sure.)



-A video package aired on last week’s Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley match, including highlights of the match and new soundbites from the competitors and the ringside physician commenting on how hard-hitting it was. Ripley said she doesn’t like Shirai, but she does respect her. She asked: “Where do I go from here? Honestly, I don’t know.”

-Phoenix said the buzz on social media has been intense all week, and plugged that Ripley will comment on her future later. Owens plugged a special edition of “The KO Show” with Leon Ruff as his guest. [c]

-Mitchell asked Dunne for his thoughts on his match later. He said he saw O’Reilly break Balor’s jaw and put him out of action for two months. Lorcan said UE has never lost a War Games advantage match, but Dunne will tonight. Burch said they do everything better than UE can. Dunne said they’ll finish the job at War Games.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Kevin Owens Show: Owens said last November he came back to NXT for War Games, and tonight he’s back as a commentator. He said next November, maybe he’ll be a referee or bell-keeper. He said he’ll come back to NXT anytime he’s invited. He said Ruff had the biggest night of his career recently. He introduced Ruff.

Ruff came out, dressed up and carrying his belt to the ring while sporting a wide smile. Ruff waved at the fans. KO invited him to sit on their comfy chairs. He said after seeing his accomplishments, he wants people to hear his story. Ruff said he’s wanted to be a WWE Superstar his entire life, and he signed a contract to become one seven weeks ago. KO threw to a replay of his victory celebration on the stage with Damien Priest.

Ruff said he was embarrassed when the belt wouldn’t stay up around his waist. KO joked that the same thing happened to him when he won the NXT Title. Ruff laughed. Ruff said having the North American Title proved people wrong who said he should give up on his dream, and now he wants to be an inspiration to people. Owens said it wasn’t easy for him to get to WWE, and it probably wasn’t easy for Ruff either. He told him to keep his head up and be proud of what he did. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!”

KO leaned in told Ruff to have more conviction in how he talks. He said those backstage who want the title will seize on any weakness they sense. He told Ruff to yell that he did it. Ruff yelled, “I did it! Yes I did! I’ll do whatever I want. I beat Johnny Gargano not once, but twice. Yeah!” He kicked the chair and it bumped into the KO Show sign. KO said when you say someone’s name, they almost always come out. KO paused and Gargano’s entrance theme played. “I knew it,” said KO.

Gargano marched out and asked if this is a prank show. He made an Ashton Kutcher reference. KO sarcastically said that was very timely. Someone handed KO a third chair. KO presented it to him. Gargano said he doesn’t want a stupid chair. He threw it out of the ring, breaking one of the wheels. KO got another one. Gargano said he doesn’t want another chair. KO said it’s not for him, but he has a hunch. Gargano told Ruff to admit the only reason he has the title is because of Priest. KO told Gargano that he said his name, so now he’s going to come out. He counted down, and no Priest. KO stood and said that maybe things in NXT are different. Priest, though, then did walk out.

Priest said, “Johnny, surprise, surprise.” He said he’s out there crying and complaining about losing. He said eventually he’s going to come to terms with reality, and his reality is that Ruff is better than him. Gargano said he’s a liar. KO offered Priest a chair. Priest turned it down. KO mumbled that he doesn’t know why he has so many chairs in the ring if no one wants to use them. Gargano shoved Ruff and said he’s going to show everyone he’s not just a fluke, he’s a joke. Ruff stood and got in Gargano’s face. Priest stepped between them and told them to calm down. He called Gargano “Johnny Chokes-a-Lot.” Priest reminded Ruff that he offered to defend against both of them.

KO said it’s too bad Teddy Long isn’t G.M. because he could walk out and make it a triple threat match. Regal’s music then played and he walked out. He announced that in two weeks, at Takeover War Games, it will be Ruff vs. Gargano vs. Priest in a triple threat match.

(Keller’s Analysis: I enjoyed Kevin Owens mocking WWE’s predictability in segments like this, but it does prompt the question – if WWE is self-aware of it enough to know it’s worthy of mocking, why not shake up the approach? Gargano is a blast right now. Ruff is effective at fighting for respect from his peers. Priest is coming across a bit patronizing in a way that’s off-putting and might be undercutting his babyface act overall.)

-In a pre-taped vignette, Balor said last week he laid the groundwork for war. He said whoever wins the war, some advice is not to put checkers on his chessboard. He said not to play in his kitty litter. He said the champion works Wednesdays and isn’t hard to find.

(3) CAMERON GRIMES vs. JAKE ATLAS

The end of Grimes’s ring entrance aired after the break. Atlas was already in the ring. When Owens said he likes Grimes’s hat, Joseph said he does have a nice hat. Owens said, “I don’t like his hat. I was being sarcastic. That says a lot more about you than me.” Owens said both of the wrestlers in the match have bright futures. After a few back-and-forth minutes, Grimes won with a Cave In.

WINNERS: Grimes in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A bit of a bummer to see Jake Atlas lose this in such a short match. It seems like a step down for him in terms of how he’s framed. He’s been a “rising star” in the mid-card. That said, he’s probably on a longer term trajectory than Grimes, who is more featured right now. At least it was a clean finish, so that’s a good thing.)

-As Grimes celebrated, Dexter Lumis showed up in the ring. Grimes rolled out of the ring in a panic. Dexter stared at him expressionless. He held up a finger and pointed to the video wall. The wraparound video screens turned to a video showing Grimes acted scared of Lumis. Grimes was upset and walked back toward the ring. He told him to stop it. Lumis offered him a long strap, indicating he was invited him to have a strap match. Grimes said it’s not going to happen. He then left. The camera zoomed in on Grimes’s face.

-Ripley was shown walking the back hall. [c]

-Backstage, the roving reporter asked Grimes if he’s still afraid of Dexter. Grimes denied it, and said he just has somewhere to be. Regal walked up to him and said he is booking him in a strap match against Lumis after what he just saw. Grimes said he’s not going to do that. Regal said he indeed is. Grimes asked why he hates him so much. Regal said probably because of his personality. He patted him on his shoulder and then walked away.

-Ripley was standing in the ring, looking pensive. She said Shirai is one of the toughest women she’s ever stepped into the ring with. She said after last Wednesday, there’s been some speculation among friends, family, fans, and other wrestlers about what’s next for her. She said they have a reason to wonder. She said there was that hug with Shirai afterward, which got people talking. Ripley said the hug was nothing more than a show of respect for Shirai. She said it wasn’t a sending-off party at all. She said she is in NXT to stay, and she’s focused on the NXT Title.

LeRae interrupted and said, “How cute are you?” Storm was with her. LeRae told Ripley to continue telling people how much harder she’s going to try next time. She said Shirai stole two victories from her with help, yet Shirai beat Ripley on her own. She said besides that, the biggest difference between them is that Ripley talks but can’t back it up, whereas she can talk the talk and back it up. Gonzalez walked out, with a knocked out Shirai on her shoulder. They set her down on the ramp and held her up by her hair. Ripley fended off a swarm of heels coming at her. Gonzalez eventually overpowered Ripley, but Ripley fought back with a headbutt. She threw her shoulder-first into the ringpost. Joseph wondered what is going through Shotzi Blackheart’s mind at this moment. The heels stood over Shirai’s body on the ramp as Ripley writhed in pain on the mat. [c]

-They showed Boa and Xia Li getting into the back of a car and looking frightened and exhausted. The car drove up to the older man. They got out of the car and bowed and called him “Master.” A garage door opened and they walked in. Li said she tried. Boa asked for forgiveness and asked for one more chance. “I will not lose again,” Li said. The Master yelled, “Enough!” He drew a symbol on their hands again. Then there was a brief image of a demon type figure.

(Keller’s Analysis: They are unveiling this story a little bit at a time, but it’s a solid sidebar storyline so far. They’re putting a lot into it and building it patiently.)

-The Grizzled Young Veterans, Zack Gibson and James Drake, returned to NXT and attacked Ever-Rise who were in the ring read for an apparently scheduled match. Gibson re-introduced them and said they are back in NXT, soon to be recognized as NXT’s no. 1 tag team.

-Mitchell interviewed LeRae and Hartwell as they approached their car. LeRae said anyone stupid enough to join Shotzi’s team will get run over. She predicted her team will destroy their foes at War Games. She said next week, Gonzalez will destroy Shotzi to give her team the advantage. Gargano entered the scene and said the General is going to win at War Games and he’s going to get his North American Championship back. He said at War Games, all victories belong to the Garganos. He drove off. There was someone in a Scream mask in the back seat. Joseph gasped that there’s another ghost face. KO said he thinks it was Hartwell in the backseat.

-O’Reilly made his ring entrance for the main event first. They showed members of the respective War Games men’s teams standing together on two platforms watching. Dunne made his entrance next. Joseph said this is O’Reilly’s first match since Takeover 31’s main event loss to Balor. O’Reilly went after Dunne as soon as he entered the ring. O’Reilly knocked him to the floor. They cut to a break before the bell. [c]

(4) KYLE O’REILLY vs. PETE DUNNE – Ladder Match for War Games advantage

Dunne took control at ringside, but O’Reilly came back with a catapult of Dunne into the plexiglass barricade. O’Reilly set up a ladder and climbed it. Dunne charged back into the ring and shoved him off of it hard. O’Reilly crashed hard. Owens said you can’t predict what a ladder is going to do, and that’s one of the worst parts of ladder matches. Dunne climbed the ladder next, but O’Reilly used a Dragon Screw to take him off balance. He then hung from his leg and twisted it. Dunne eventually fell to the mat and clutched his leg in pain.

Dunne took over and release-powerbombed O’Reilly onto the ladder. Joseph said McAfee is happy with what he’s seeing. Dunne stomped away at O’Reilly’s head as he had him down on a bridged ladder at ringside. O’Reilly came back with a Dragon Screw. Dunne suplexed O’Reilly off the ring apron onto the ladder, which broke in half as they crashed to the mat. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Several referees checked on them. Dunne got up first and controlled the offense in the ring. Back from the break, Dunne blocked an O’Reilly punch with a chair. O’Reilly suplexed Dunne onto a ladder flat in the ring seconds later. When he went for a leaping kneedrop off the ropes, Dunne moved and O’Reilly landed knee-first on the ladder. Dunne climbed the ladder. O’Reilly got up and applied an ankle lock on Dunne and yanked him down to the mat. Dunne went for an enzuigiri seconds later, but O’Reilly moved and Dunne kicked the ladder.

They sat up and exchanged blows from their knees under a ladder. Dunne grabbed O’Reilly’s fingers, but O’Reilly kicked him. O’Reilly shoved a ladder at Dunne. Both were down and slow to get up. They both climbed the ladder mid-ring. Dunne grabbed at the briefcase, but, but O’Reilly yanked his arm over his shoulder. Dunne grabbed O’Reilly’s fingers as he reached for the ladder. He snapped them. O’Reilly knocked Dunne off the ladder. O’Reilly followed up with a rebound clothesline. A “This is awesome!” chant filled the arena.

O’Reilly set up another ladder and climbed it. Dunne knocked him down with a swing of the chair to his legs, then to his back. At ringside, Dunne threw O’Reilly over the barricade. Dunne rushed back into the ring and climbed the ladder. O’Reilly returned to the ring and tipped the ladder over, sending Dunne into another ladder leaning in the corner. After Dunne tumbled to the floor, O’Reilly climbed the ladder. A man in a dark hood entered the ring and tipped over O’Reilly. Then he retreated to the back. Dunne entered and climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to win. Dunne celebrated on the stage with Burch and Lorcan as Cole, Fish, and Strong checked on O’Reilly at ringside.

WINNER: Dunne in 16:00 to earn his team the advantage at War Games.

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good match, as you’d expect with these two with this format. The interference and distraction finishes in WWE/NXT are so overdone, I’d have opted to have a clean finish here just to chip away at the ratio of clean vs. non-clean finishes. Not sure if we’re to assume the mystery man was McAfee or not. If so, it wasn’t necessarily him since he never unmasked. We’ll see if they play it up as a fifth man or just assume we assume it was McAfee. The match itself was really good. Predictable that Dunne would win because heels win advantages in WarGames, but there’s always a chance at a swerve, and either way, it was a dramatic and competitive.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: One of the better episodes of NXT in a while. Good pace and a good mix of matches and other stuff throughout.