WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, November 28, 2025

Where: Denver, Color. at Ball Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,660 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix & The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. The MFTs (Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa & JC Mateo) – 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match

Rusev vs. Jey Uso – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match

LA Knight vs. TBA – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match

Women’s WarGames Advantage match

Chelsea Green U.S. Title celebration

