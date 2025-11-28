WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, November 28, 2025
Where: Denver, Color. at Ball Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,660 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix & The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. The MFTs (Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa & JC Mateo) – 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match
- Rusev vs. Jey Uso – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match
- LA Knight vs. TBA – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match
- Women’s WarGames Advantage match
- Chelsea Green U.S. Title celebration
