VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1947 (Nov. 26, 2025): Keller’s AEW Full Gear report, Parks on free agent field, Keller’s End Notes on Hangman and Joe, more

November 28, 2025

PWTorch Newsletter #1947

Cover-dated November 26, 2025

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on AEW Full Gear… Greg Parks feature column looks at the crop of reported soon-to-be free agents and where they might land… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at Samoa Joe’s win over Hangman and what it means for both wrestlers, plus Continental Classic field initial thoughts… Keller’s TV reports…

