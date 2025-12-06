FREE PODCAST 12/6 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago AEW Dynamite Post-Show + Young Bucks Interview: Sting talks with Schiavone and Cody, Omega & Callis, Inner Circle Ultimatum, live callers, emails (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss Sting’s talk with Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega & Don Callis rationalizing their win last week and downplaying the Impact involvement, the Inner Circle Ultimatum, Dark Order recruiting Dustin Rhodes and Hangman Page, Young Bucks vs. Hybrid 2, Shaq and Brandi Rhodes, Hikaru Shida-Abadon, and more. Then, a bonus segment featuring PWTorch columnist Sean Radican’s interview from earlier this week with The Young Bucks that VIP members heard earlier this week on the PWTorch VIP podcast feed.

