AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/6): Takeshita vs. Moxley, Cassidy vs. Strong, and Claudio vs. Dorada in tournament matches, Ricochet vs. Ace Austin for the National title, Mercedes defends the TBS title, and Swerve’s return promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 6, 2025

COLUMBUS, OH. AT GALAXYCON AT THE GREATER COLUMBUS CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix had no official attendance number as the show took place as part of GalaxyCon. At a glance, I’d guess it was less than a thousand.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened on the arena chanting “A-E-Dub” as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. RODERICK STRONG – Continental Classic Tournament match (Blue League)

“Where Is My Mind” began to play, heralding the arrival of Orange Cassidy. They popped up the Blue League brackets, noting that Claudio Castagnoli was on top with six pints, while Cassidy remained at zero. As Cassidy climbed into the ring, they played audio of Renee noting that Cassidy has an injured back but is cleared to wrestle. Strong’s music played to bring him to the ring.

The bell rang and the match started four minutes into the hour. Strong wrestled Cassidy to the mat and grabbed a wristlock. Cassidy got his foot to the rope and they reset. Schiavone noted that Cassidy and Strong agreed to Conglomeration rules for the match, which amounts to no chops, much to Strong’s chagrin. Apparently, that wasn’t actually a thing, as Strong chopped Cassidy into the corner.

Cassidy came back with a side headlock takeover. Strong tried to escape, but Cassidy took him to the mat again with another headlock takeover. Strong got to his feet, but Cassidy took him back down with the headlock. Cassidy transitioned into a crucifix pin for a two count before taking Strong back down in the headlock.

Strong finally came back with a hard chop that caused Cassidy to roll out of the ring. Strong followed and delivered more chops at ringside. Strong dropped Cassidy’s back across the barricade. Back int eh ring, Strong nailed Cassidy with a backbreaker as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Cassidy connected with a spinning DDT that left both men on the mat. Commentary said Strong delivered eight backbreakers during the break. Strong hit a few chops, which caused Cassidy to put his hands in his pockets. Strong tried to take advantage with a Stronghold, but Cassidy monkey flipped Strong out of it. Strong rolled to ringside where Cassidy connected with a dive.

Strong returned to the ring where Cassidy rammed him face first into the turnbuckle three times. Cassidy climbed to the top rope and went for a flying crossbody, but Strong caught him in midair and planted Cassidy with a powerslam. Cassidy came back with a slingshot DDT over the top rope into the ring.

Cassidy returned to the top rope, but strong met him there. Strong attempted a gutwrench superplex, but Cassidy elbowed his way out of it. Strong adjusted and set Cassidy up for a backbreaker onto the top turnbuckle. Cassidy knocked Strong off the ropes and then landed a leaping DDT. Cassidy made the cover, but Strong kicked out at two.

Cassidy set up for an Orange Punch, but Strong countered it into a backbreaker. Strong followed up with a torture rack dropped into another backbreaker. Cassidy rolled Strong up for a two count, but Strong came back with a pair of forearm shots.

Strong set up for a suplex, but Cassidy countered it into a Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy went for another Orange Punch, but Strong caught him in midair. Strong lifted Cassidy into fireman’s carry and went for a gutbuster, but Cassidy landed on his feet. Cassidy cross Strong’s legs and folded him into a leverage pin for the three-count.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 13:00

-Cassidy sold her hurt back after the match as Strong was frustrated. They showed the Blue League standings, with Claudio on top with six points and Cassidy tying Moxley and Takeshita with three points.

(White’s Take: God bless the Continental Classic for bringing stakes and story into Collision’s typical lineup of good in-ring action. This one could’ve gone either way which is part of what made it a fun match to open the show.)

-They cut to the announce desk, where Schiavone informed viewers that Darby Allin’s injury would keep him from finishing in the Continental Classic. Schiavone announced that “Jungle” Jack Perry would take his place in the tournament.

-Darby was standing by, pacing on the roof saying that he thought he was winning the war with the Death Riders, but apparently not since they’re on the show day-in-day-out. Darby did some frustrated push ups and hit the wall before saying that he was scared for the first time in his life, when his legs went out during a his match with Kevin Knight. He said that the doctors are taking him out of the tournament, which he said is fine, “If you wanna save Darby from Darby, that’s fine.” Darby said he’s never seen eye-to-eye with Perry, but hopes he wins the whole thing in Darby’s place. He signed off by saying “As for Darby, I don’t know.”

(White’s Take: Darby not being able to go forward in the tournament is unfortunate. Despite his reckless style, Darby has always persevered, but I guess some of those stunts finally caught up with him. It’s a shame, because the Continental Classic was an opportunity to remind people that Darby can have great matches without all the bells and whistles and flaming tables. Perry is a fine replacement, but overall offers less interesting storyline opportunities. Meanwhile, Darby’s promo was a bit scattered, although he seemed to be channeling very real frustration.)

-The showed the Gold League standings, led by Kyle Fletcher.

-FTR’s music played to bring out FTR accompanied by Stokely. They threw to a replay of the Bang Bang Gang confronting FTR last week. Stokley grabbed a microphone as the crowd booed. He said that it was the greatest night of his life because FTR are the tag team champions. The boos faded into the crowd politely asking Stokely to shut up before fading back into boos. Stokely told Austin and Juice that they wanted them in the ring.

On cue, the lights went dark before their music played to bring out Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn. The crowd chanted “Guns up” before Cash interrupted. Cash said that the last time they beat FTR, would be the last time. He said they’re living legends, while Austin is just the son of legend. Cash went on to say Austin’s greatest accomplishment is being Billy’s son, and Juice’s is being Mr. Toni Storm. Dax took the microphone and said that the only time Austin and Juice are relevant is when they’re against FTR. Dax held the tag title out and dared them to touch the belt.

Austin said that he is indeed the son of a half of famer, while Juice is the son of a carpenter. He went on to say Cash is the son of his first cousin and that Dax is just a son of a bitch. Austin said he wouldn’t play their weird title-touching fetish, telling FTR to make the tag title match official. Juice reminded everyone that they won $200,000, and they could by all the belts the want and touch them all night. Juice said he’s got a belt to hold his pants up and he doesn’t need another one; he needs a title. He said the next time they touch those titles; it’ll be when the ref hands it to them. He signed off with the “if you’re not down with that, we got two words for ya.” The crowd said, “guns up,” but Juice stared at Dax and said “And new.”

(White’s Take: Decent promos on both sides to bolster a very simple, but effective build to FTR’s first title defense.)

– Yuta, Garcia, and Marina were standing backstage. Marina said that “Greatness is not a moment, but a habit executed every single day.” She asked who’s pushing Mark Briscoe like that. Yuta answered that Mark doesn’t have anyone. Garcia interrupted to say that Mark is one of the stupidest people he has ever met in his entire life. Garcia said the stupidest thing he’s done is putting his title on the line. Garcia said he’s bringing the TNT title home to the Death Riders. [c]

(2) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. MASCARA DORADA – Continental Classic Tournament match (Blue League)

Claudio’s music played as he descended an ominously lit set of stairs. He came out from the side of the entrance and walked to the ring as they shod a replay of Claudio and Moxley from Dynamite. Mascara Dorada made his entrance as the announcers claimed that Claudio has historically had issues with high-flyers. The bell rang to start the match 36 minutes into the show.

Dorada and Claudio wrestled to the mat. Dorada took Claudio down with an arm drag. Claudio landed a kick to the gut and dropped Dorada with a right hand. Claudio took Dorada to the mat with a headlock, but Dorada worked his way back to his feet.

Dorada shot Claudio off the ropes and leapt for a high-flying move, but Claudio caught him in midair and brought him down into a backbreaker. Claudio dropped Dorada with an overhand chop. Dorada dodged Claudio with a dazzling set of handsprings and flips before taking his hand and delivering low kicks.

Dorada ran to the ropes and took Claudio down with a springboard armdrag. Claudio rolled to ringside. Dorada got a running start and went for the dive, but Claudio met him in the ropes with a European uppercut. Claudio pressed Dorada above his head and dropped him cross the top of the guardrail. Claudio lifted Dorada over his head and did it again as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Claudio attempted to rip off Dorada’s mask. Dorada escaped with some kicks, but Claudio caught his foot, swung him around in the giant swing for two revolutions before tossing him across the mat. Claudio connected with a running European uppercut in the corner.

Dorada dodged a second attempt, and landed a thrust kick, leaving both men down. Dorada got to his feet but charged into a boot from Claudio. Dorada came back with a flipping armdrag from the rope followed by a running headcsissor. Claudio rolled out of the ring and then sidestepped a sliding dropkick from Dorada. Claudio aggressively rolled Dorada back into the ring and held his arm up in triumph. Dorada, with no wasted motion, dove over the top rope, snatched Claudio extended arm, and took him to the floor with a flying armdrag.

Claudio shoved Dorada into the ring stairs and charged after him. Dorada stepped out of the way and Claudio ran into the stairs. Dorada charged at Claudio popped him up over his head. Dorada landed on the middle turnbuckle, flipped over Claudio and caught him with another armdrag.

Back in the ring, Dorada went for a victory roll that earned him a two count. Dorada climbed to the top rope as Claudio got to his feet. Dorada went for a crossbody, but Claudio caught him and nailed him with a backbreaker. Claudio made the cover, but Dorada kicked out at two. Claudio hit another running European uppercut in the corner and went for the cover, but Dorada kicked out at two.

Dorada connected with a thrust kick, but then ran into a clothesline that turned him inside out. Claudio made a weak cover that got a two count. Claudio ran into a boot from Dorada in the corner. Dorada went for a running hurricanrana, but Claudio blocked it and powered Dorada up onto his shoulders. Claudio climbed onto the middle turnbuckle, where Dorada elbowed his way out of Claudio’s grip. Dorada dropped to the apron, landed a kick and then took Claudio down with a twisting hurricanrana from the top rope.

Dorada climbed back to the top rope, but Claudio met him with a running uppercut. Claudio climbed up and went for a superplex. Dorada blocked it and shoved Claudio off, sending him crashing to the mat. Dorada stood up and executed a shooting star press that connected on Claudio. Dorada hooked the leg and got the win.

WINNER: Mascara Dorada in 12:00

(White’s Take: A fun match from start to finish pitting Claudio’s strength and ruthlessness against Dorada’s agility and ingenuity. These kinds of upsets make the tournament format extra interesting. Bonus points for the announcers planting the seeds of Claudio struggling with luchadors.)

-They threw to a previously recorded segment featuring Tony Schaivone sitting down backstage with Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, & Mina Shirakawa. They sat in front of the women’s tag belts and Mina handed her opponents each a glass of champagne. Schiavone said they’re four of the most beloved individuals on the roster. Toni Storm raised a glass to “four bitches with the itches that fight for all the riches.” Toni said there’s a difference between being a tag team and living a tag team. She said that her and Mina have been through war and have loved each other through it all.

Willow said she supports them in their personal life, but ti has no bearing on what happens in the ring. Toni said that she’s beaten both Willow and Harley, while neither can say the same about her. Harley said there’s no denying their accomplishments, but they are ready to rewrite history. Harley said that he first three years have been more successful than Toni or Mina. Mina interrupted to remind everyone that they’re fighting for the belts, and said they’ll give them a fight to remember. Schiavone said he’d drink to that and they all raised their glasses. [c]

(White’s Take: A fine segment to hopefully refocus the women’s tag title tournament after the unfortunately unnecessary four-way on the PPV and the subsequently saddening semi-finals match on Sunday. To the surprise of no one, Toni Storm was the star, although everyone added a little.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Back from break, Schiavone was in the center of the ring to welcome Swerve Strickland to the ring. Swerve’s new music played, bringing Prince Nana out. Swerve eventually made his way to the ring as the announcers said that Swerve’s new song and entrance music will be available next Wednesday. Nana led a “whose house” chant as Swerve grabbed a microphone. Swerve said he’s been grinding to make himself biggest, baddest, most dangerous version of himself. He said it’s all for the world championship. Swerve said when he was champion it was simple: he said, meant it, and backed it up. Swerve called out Samoa Joe and reminded him that he beat him for the title to make history. Swerve expressed annoyance of having to cut through Opps Dojo people, Hobbs, Shibata, and Hook to get to Joe. He said that Joe will fall to the franchise of AEW. Swerve pivoted to “Hangman” Adam Page. He said they don’t see eye-to-eye and probably never would, but they have the greatest rivalry in the history of AEW. He then went on to say for one night, and one night only, he’ll team with Page to fight the Opps, but afterwards they’ll have to have a serious conversation.

Swerve was interrupted by Josh Alexander, saying he couldn’t take it anymore. Alexander said Swerve is great, but AEW is no Don Callis’ house. He said that since Swerve was gone, they’ve had a chokehold on the company. Alexander said Swerve is after the title, but he’s not seeking revenge against the man who put him out, Okada. He also said he takes exception to Swerve thinking he’ll just get a title shot. Alexander ran down his recent accomplishments, such as beating Ospreay, injuring Ibushi, and earning one million dollars. Alexander eventually said he deserves a title shot. He proposed they fight each other to determine who deserves a shot at the title. Alexander implied the crowd, however, does not deserve the match. Swerve suggested they fight at Cardiff, which Alexander was fine with, being as it’s far away from Ohio.

Shibata came from nowhere and took Swerve’s previously injured leg out from behind. Swerve sold his leg as Shibata headed to the back and Alexander told him he’d see him next week.

(White’s Take: Nice of Collision to get a focused segment featuring one of the company’s top stars. Swerve’s promo was mostly good, although I’ve always felt he performs better with someone to play off of. The content of the promo was welcome though, providing a mission statement of sorts, focusing on the world title, and addressing his tenuous association Hangman. Josh Alexander interrupting and Shibata’s sneak attack didn’t do much for me, but these are but speedbumps on the highway to Swerve reclaiming the gold. Alexander’s promo was fine, but he seems leagues beneath Swerve, despite his insistence to the contrary.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Mercedes Mone, who looked upset as Lexy brought up her loss the previous night on Final Battle. Mercedes cut her off and said she doesn’t want to talk about it and told Lexy to ask a better question. Lexy asked if her recent losses are weighing on her at all. Mercedes gathered herself and said she’s the longest reigning TBS champion and the only thing weighing on her is her 12 titles. Mercedes told Leila Grey that there is a price to pay, when you mess with Mercedes Mone.

(3) MERCEDES MONE vs. LEILA GREY (w/Christopher Daniels) – TBS Championship match

Merecedes made her entrance as they threw to a video of Red Velvet defeating her for the ROH Women’s Television title the night before. Leila Grey made her entrance along with Christopher Daniels as they showed a replay of Leila picking up a few victories on ROH.

The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour and Mercedes immediately blindsided Grey. Grey rolled to the outside where Mercedes hit her with a. sliding dropkick. Mercedes went for a meteora from the apron, but Grey sidestepped it and Mercedes hit Christopher Daniels instead. Grey hotshotted Mercedes across the top rope and delivered a series of strikes and shotgun dropkick. Grey made the cover, but only got two.

Grey hit a swinging neckbreaker and went for the pin again, but Mercedes kicked out at two again. Grey connected with an enziguri, but Mercedes came back with a back elbow. Mercedes grabbed Grey with her feet and rammed her head into the turnbuckle. Grey caught Mercedes with a kick and a rising knee in the corner.

Grey went for a running bulldog, but Mercedes pushed her off and hit Grey with a grounded meteora. Mercedes hooked the leg, but grey kicked out at two. Mercedes was in control as as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Mercedes missed double knees in the corner and Grey took advantage with a pair of lariats and a slingblade. Grey hit Mercedes in the corner with a running knee, but seemed to have maybe hurt her own knee in the process. Grey delivered a running bulldog on Mercedes. Mercedes caught Grey with a crucifix pin, but Grey kicked out at two. Mercedes transitioned directly into the Statement Maker and Grey tapped out.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 6:00

-Mercedes held onto the submission after the bell until Christopher Daniels slid in to break it up. Daniels checked on Grey and Mercedes hit him with a low blow. Mercedes walked to the commentary desk and stole Schiavone headset to let everyone know that she’s the greatest TBS champion of all time.

(White’s Take: Not sure if Grey was ready for this spot. She seemed to be moving a bit slowly and tentatively, actively thinking about her spots. It doesn’t help that she appears to have been hurt. Not sure if they rushed to the finish and/or improvised the after-match stuff to fill time.)

-Eddie Kingston was backstage, saying he’s been doing this for 25 years. He told Samoa Joe that he can’t get into his head. Kingston said that he cares too much about wrestling and AEW. Kingston was worried about the direction some young wrestlers are going. He said that Joe is the best wrestler in the world, and the title proves it. Kingston said he wants change to improve the culture. He said he wants to win the title to show the younger guys that they can win by doing it the right way, the way AEW is supposed to be. [c]

-They returned from, break as Ian Ricconi reported that something was going on backstage. They went backstage where The Triangle of Madness were beating down a group of unknown female competitors. Thekla held one of them as Skye Blue and Julia Hart hit her with a double superkick. They faced the camera, saying “Sisters of Sin, we come for the win.” Thekla signed off with a “See you in Cardiff, bitches.”

(4) RICOCHET (w/Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. ACE AUSTIN – National Championship match

Ricochet made his entrance alongside GoA as they showed a replay of Ricochet beating Dalton Castle the night before at ROH Final Battle. Ace Austin made his entrance as they showed a replay of Austin picking up a win of his own on ROH. The bell rang to start the match 29 minutes into the second hour.

Ace took Ricochet down with a headlock. Ace and Ricochet traded athletic dodges before Ace took Ricochet down again with another headlock. Ace rolled Ricochet up for a quick two count. Ricochet retreated to ringside in frustration. Ricochet reentered and Ace landed a quick combination of strikes before taking Ricochet down with a leg trip followed by a magistral cradle for a two count.

Ace connected with a. dropkick and Ricochet rolled out of the ring to regroup. Ricochet grabbed the ring bell hammer and slid into the ring. Ricochet wrestled with the referee, who eventually took the hammer from him. The distraction allowed Kaun to grab Ace’s foot and Ricochet to hit him from behind. Ricochet hit Ace with a suicide dive as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Ace struggled out of a headlock with body strikes. Ricochet went for a running dropkick in the corner, but Ace ducked out of the way, leaving Ricochet to crash and burn. Ace hit Ricochet with a short arm clothesline followed be a knee lift and Russian leg sweep. Ace landed a leg drop and a running clothesline in the corner into a flurry of clotheslines.

Ricochet distracted the ref as Toa Liona attempted to attack Ace on the apron. Ace, however, athletically dodged his attacks and hit Ricochet with a springboard crossbody. Ace planted Ricochet with a sitout powerbomb into the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Ace set up for The Fold, but Ricochet retreated to the corner. Ricochet rolled Ace up for a two count and then landed a dropkick. Ricochet executed a running shooting star press and held on for the pin, but Ace kicked out at two.

Ricochet called for the Spirit Gun as Ace struggled to his knees. Ricochet charged, but Ace ducked the Spirit Gun. Ace went for a backslide, but Ricochet turned it around into a suplex attempt that Ace countered into an inside cradle for a two count. Ricochet went for another suplex, but Ace countered it and lifted Ricochet up onto the top turnbuckle. Ace nailed Ricocert with a superplex all the way from the top rope.

Ace followed up with his signature leg-trapped head stomp, The House of Cards. Ace went for the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two. Ace set up for The Fold again, but Ricochet pulled the referee in between them. As the ref ducked out of the way, Ricochet went for a low blow, but Ace caught his foot. Ricochet flipped out of it and hit a running lariat. Ricochet planted Ace with the Vertigo and held on for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 10:00

(White’s Take: This was a pretty good match, although the mere existence of the National title brings it down a notch. Ace Austin could have a promising future on the roster and Ricochet is doing some of the best work of his career.)

-After the match, FTR hit the ring and beat down Ace Austin. Austin Gunn and Juice Robison charged the ring and FTR met them with fists. Dax and Cash both tried to hit Juice and Austin with the tag titles, but they simultaneously ducked and hit stereo punch combinations. FTR rolled out of the ring, leaving the tag titles. The Bang Bang Gang tossed the titles out of the ring to FTR. [c]

(5) JON MOXLEY vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA – Continental Classic tournament match (Blue League)

Moxley’s music played, and he passed Marina backstage before making his way through the crowd and to the ring. Takeshita made his entrance as Schiavone noted that Takeshita has never lost a singles match on Collision. The bell rang and the match start 48 minutes into the second hour.

The crowd chanted “Holy shit” as Moxley and Takeshita locked up. Moxley shoved Takeshita, who didn’t back down, earning a pair of middle fingers from Moxley. Thet wrestled to the mat where Takeshita put Moxley into a headscissor. Moxley escaped and Takeshita transitioned into a side headlock. Moxley reversed into his own headlock and Takeshita shot him off the ropes. The met int eh middle with a shoulder block, neither man giving an inch.

Takeshita landed a boot to the face followed by a flying clothesline. Takeshita went for a suplex, Moxley flipped out and landed on his feet, but seemingly hurt his ankle. Takeshita wasted no time, sliding the outside of the ring and stretching Moxley’s ankle against the ring post. Takeshita hit Moxley with a series of forearms on the outside and then slammed his foot into the barricade. Back in the ring, Takeshita took Moxley down with a dragon screw that seemed to focus on the ankle. Moxley clutched his ankle in the corner as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Takeshita kicked Moxley in the foot and then stretched his ankle in the ropes. Takeshita hit the ropes and charged, but Moxley caught him with a forearm. Moxley attempted to suplex Takeshita from the apron to the outside, but Takeshita landed on the apron and landed a kick.

Moxley hit Takeshita with a dropkick to the leg and then drilled him with a big stomp on the apron. Takeshita collapsed to the outside of the ring and Moxley recovered in the ring. Takeshita rolled into the ring and Moxley hit him with a back suplex. Takeshita came back with a German suplex. Takeshita and Moxley charged and hit each other with double clotheslines that left both men down.

They got to their feet and traded forearm shots in the center of the ring. The continued to brawl with left and rights. Takeshita hit the ropes and went for a clothesline, but Moxley ducked it and connected with a big lariat on Takeshita. Moxley went for a sleeper hold, but Takeshita countered it into a blue thunder bomb attempt, which Moxley countered into a rolling armbar attempt, but Takeshita locked his hands to block it. Moxley snatched Takeshita’s foot and locked in an ankle lock. Takeshita struggled and crawled, eventually making his way to the rope to break the hold.

Takeshita rolled onto the apron where Moxley set up for a piledriver, but Takeshita backdropped him instead. Moxley hit the apron and got to his feet at ringside as Takeshita tried to hit the ropes, but instead collapsed due to the damage to his ankle.

Moxley rolled into the ring to take advantage, but Takeshita got to his feet and connected with a. forearm that knocked Moxley back out of the ring. Takeshita hit the opposite ropes and nailed Moxley with a flipping dive to the outside. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Takeshita cleared off the announce table.

Moxley charged and Takeshita lifted him up into a blue thunder bomb, slamming him down against corner of the announce table, which collapsed under Moxley’s weigh. The ref started the count and Moxley struggled, crawling to the ring, barely rolling in at nine. Takeshita was waiting on the top rope and executed a frog splash on Moxley as soon as he rolled in. Takeshita hooked the leg, but Moxley kicked out at two.

Moxley caught Takeshita will a roll up for a two count and then a sudden cutter out of nowhere. Moxley went for a piledriver, but Takeshita swept Moxley’s leg out and crushed his ankle. Moxley struggled to get back to his feet and Takeshita spun around for a discus forearm, but Moxley caught him with a sudden forearm shot of his own.

Moxley flipped Takeshita off, prompting him to charge right into a sudden double-arm DDT. Moxley hooked the leg and the ref counted to two before Takeshita just barely got his foot onto the rope for the break. Moxley hit a running clothesline on Takeshita in the corner and then a running boot that knocked Takeshita to the mat.

Takeshita was fired up and got right back to his feet where Moxley met him with a. stiff forearm and a combination of jabs. Moxley hit the ropes and charged Takeshita, but his ankle gave out on him. Moxley fell to his knee and Takeshita nailed him with a running knee. As Moxley struggled to get back up, Takeshita lowered his knee pad and then drilled Moxley with a second running knee. Takeshita lifted Moxley up and then planted him with the Raging Fire. Takeshita held on for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 17:00

(White’s Take: It’s shocking that a match of this caliber would even take place of Collision. I know the Continental Classic forces some pretty meaty match-ups, but these two could legitimately headline a PPV in the near future. And, to that end, Moxley and Takeshita delivered a PPV-quality performance. It was a hard-hitting affair spiced with mat work and ring psychology. Another match that could have went either way, a draw seemed likely as they crossed over 17-minute threshold. Moxley’s ability to have such good regular matches makes his deathmatch fixation all the more annoying. Strong signature win for Takeshita as he prepares to defend the NJPW title at their biggest show of the year.)

-They showed the updating standings for the Blue League quickly before signing off, as they were several minutes past the top of the hour.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a delightful episode of Collision. We can give a lot of credit to the Continental Classic for bringing solid matches, but Collision was never hurting for that. What this week delivered was star power, matches with stakes, and storyline developments. We had Swerve’s first big promo following his return, world title challenger Eddie Kingston addressing the champion, good build for the tag titles, Darby being replaced for Jack Perry in the tournament, all on top of the good-to-great matches in the Continental Classic. Taking into account a general lack of nonsense and irritants, and you have a show which is likely better than this week’s Dynamite. As an aside, Ian Riccaboni is mostly good. He didn’t add much, but would be welcome as a replacement for Schiavone.