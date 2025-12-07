FREE PODCAST 12/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – NXT Takeover WarGames Post-show including men’s & women’s WarGames matches, Triple H conference call notes, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 6, 2020. Tom Stoup, Nate Lindberg, and Kelly Wells took over the Sunday Dailycast to discuss NXT Takeover WarGames including men’s and women’s WarGames matches, Triple H conference call notes, and more.
