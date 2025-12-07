Tony Khan says he isn’t ready to discuss Netflix-WBD acquisition

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan isn’t ready to discuss Netflix’s pending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discover streaming service and library.

Khan said that it is “too early to comment on anything that’s pending” when asked at the Final Battle post-show media scrum on Dec. 5 about Netflix acquiring the WBD streaming service and library.

The proposed deal would see HBO Max, which is AEW’s domestic streaming home, move to Netflix. TBS and TNT, the respective homes of Dynamite and Collision are not included in the deal announced by Netflix on Dec. 5.

Khan expanded on the topic by focusing on the strong relationship AEW has with WBD. “We have a great partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and it will continue for many, many years to come,” said Khan. “We have years left on our remaining agreement with TBS and HBO Max.”

Khan also emphasized that their current deal lasts “until the very end of 2027 going into 2028” and he feels that wrestling is part of the identity of TNT and TBS.

Tony Khan is the CEO and booker of AEW. He founded AEW in January of 2019. He also is the current owner, President, and CEO of Ring of Honor. He purchased ROH in 2022.

You can watch the Final Battle post-show media scrum below: