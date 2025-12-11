Former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon reveals she suffered a miscarriage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stephanie McMahon has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at one point in her life.

“I had a miscarriage at one point and it’s devastating,” said McMahon on the Dec. 11 edition of her “What’s Your Story?” Podcast. McMahon revealed the news to her guest Natalya, who was making an apperance on the show to promote her memoir “The Last Hart Beating.”

“You never really know until you tell someone that you had a miscarriage and then you find out tons of women that you know who have had miscarriages and it’s just something we don’t share that I think if we did talk about more, it would be helpful,” said McMahon. “From a mental health standpoint as well, you know, it’s very hard to go through that. When you find out that people you love, relate to, look up to that really, truly, we all have problems.”

Former WWE wrestler Carmella revealed in 2023 that she had a miscarriage on her husband Cory Graves’s After the Bell podcast. She said during that Stephanie McMahon checked in on her frequently during that period and was incredibly supportive of her during a difficult time.

McMahon is a former co-CEO and performer in WWE. She stepped down from that role a week after Vince McMahon returned to WWE after stepping down from the company in 2024. McMahon has since returned to WWE and has made appearances on screen, but she no longer is full time executive or performer in the company. She is scheduled to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.