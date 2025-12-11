VIP PODCAST 12/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): AEW Continental Classic, Gunther-John Cena hype, ROH Final Battle, NXT Deadline (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of NXT Deadline including the Oba Femi win over Ricky Saints and a review of the subsequent NXT TV show on The CW
- A review of ROH Final Battle including several AEW wrestlers
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest build for John Cena’s final match including the Gunther promo after securing the slot as Cena’s final opponent
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite with the latest Continental Classic matches and the Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston match for the AEW World Title
