VIP PODCAST 12/11 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at WWF Survivor Series 1995 and In Your House V: Season’s Beatings (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor and “Raw Hits and Misses” author Jon Mezzera and Frank Peteani wrap up their journey reviewing 1995 WWF by looking back at Survivor Series and In Your House V. They lightly review the undercards of each show, but focus on Bret Hart vs. Diesel from Survivor Series. From In Your House V, they focus on Owen Hart vs. Diesel and Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog. Amongst other topics, discussion is had on Diesel’s transformation after losing to Bret, as well as his turn from tweener to heel. They then reflect on the year that was 1995, recapping Diesel’s title run, as well as the placement of babyfaces and heels. They can’t help sneaking a little baseball talk at the end. Frank makes an announcement about the show and his status with PWTorch.

