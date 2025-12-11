VIP PODCAST 12/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Breakker being pushed as next big star, is there another potential Rumble surprise winner, Michaels, ICP (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

What would Vince McMahon have done if Shawn Michaels had been unable – or unwilling – to lose to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14?

Why was Vince Russo criticized for making himself the WCW champion, but there generally was not as much criticism when Vince McMahon became the WWF champion?

Is there a case to be made for shorter matches on TV even if it means less TV time for the top stars?

A review of the Insane Clown Posse’s new wrestling show starring Vince Russo

Which athletes from outside of pro wrestling, past or present, would have been a tremendous character if they had tried pro wrestling?

Who is the leading candidate to be the unlikely winner of the Royal Rumble this year like Jey Uso last year?

Would it work for Tony Khan to make match outcomes in the Continental Classic totally randomized?

What are some of the more infamous moments of John Cena’s career where the crowd turned on him or the booking was especially bad or Super Cena derailed momentum or gaudy merchandise was pushed?

Should Tony Khan zero in on who his audience is going into 2026 and decide if there’s been too much violence to the point of turning off fans?

Are the current U.S. policies about investigating the social media and family history of visitors going to cost pro wrestling promoters, mainly WWE, international fans attending big stadium shows?

Shouldn’t WWE be leery of pushing too hard Bron Breakker as the next big chosen star since it puts him at risk of rejection like Roman Reigns and John Cena? Is it better since Paul Heyman is largely the sole person pushing it within the narrative rather than the company itself?

Has the soul of Hulk Hogan and WWE p.r. overtaking Cena’s body in his interviews this past week, especially with Bill Simmons?

