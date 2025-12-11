TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (12/11): Luna vs. Hartwell, Cardona vs. King, Elegance Brand vs. Hudson & Grace

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 11, 2025

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The King’s Speech segment started the show. TNA Champion Frankie Kazarian came to the ring. He bragged about beating JDC and leading TNA into the AMC era. Mike Santana came out in the audience and spoke. He vowed to regain the title at Genesis. [c]

(1) MATT CARDONA vs. LEXIS KING

Stacks interfered and Cardona gave him the Radio Silence. King used the distraction to roll up Cardona for the pin. Cardona attacked King after the match. Stacks attacked Cardona from behind. King hit Cardona’s arm with his cane. Steve Maclin ran in for the save. [c]

WINNER: Lexis King

-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside talked about their match against each other at Final Resolution. They said that they push and elevate each other, but they are still the Angel Warriors. They were confronted by Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford, and Robert Stone. They challenged the Warriors to a match.

(2) HARLEY HUDSON & MYLA GRACE vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance w/The Concierge)

The Elegance Brand was dressed in elf outfits. Hudson and Grace had the early advantage. The Elegance Brand got the upper hand. Myla made a hot tag and cleaned house. Harley hit The Concierge with a wrapped present. Myla rolled up Heather, but M hit Myla, which allowed Heather to get the pin.

WINNERS: The Elegance Brand in 3:00.

-The Injury Report featured Matt Cardona, Mustafa Ali, and JDC. [c]

-The ending of the Leon Slater vs. AJ Francis match at Final Resolution aired.

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann backstage. Swann talked about his history with AJ. He said that people told him not to trust AJ. He said he is done being disrespected and that First Class is over. AJ attacked Swann from behind and taunted him.

(3) JAKE SOMETHING vs. BDE vs. RYAN NEMETH vs. DEZMOND XAVIER vs. JASON HOTCH vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

This was a 6-way scramble match for an X Division Title shot. Mustafa Ali sat in on commentary. Alexander and Xavier cleared the ring, then battled each other. Jake ran over several wrestlers. [c]

Alexander and Xavier powerbombed Jake, then fought each other. Nemeth went to use a chair but got superkicked by Mara Sade. The rest of the competitors traded moves. Cedric gave BDE the Lumbar Check and got the pin.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander in 11:00.

-The System cut a promo. JDC said he would “bring it” in his upcoming match against Eddie Edwards. [c]

-Santino Marella was talking to Arianna Grace. Frankie Kazarian walked up to complain about challengers. Santino said Frankie would defend the title against a battle royal winner in three weeks. Santino said that Matt Cardona was injured and they would need a replacement for the TNA vs. NXT steel cage match next week. Stacks and the NXT wrestlers approached. Stacks said Santino should make it a handicap match and he insulted Santino. Grace slapped Stacks and told him to watch his mouth.

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS vs. SAINT & SINNER

Saint and Sinner got in some early offense. Myers made a comeback, then made the hot tag to Eddie. All four wrestlers fought. Saint & Sinner double teamed Eddie. Eddie and Myers used teamwork to get the advantage and Eddie got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers in 5:00.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy went to the ring and cut a promo. Matt said it was great to be in El Paso, and he could feel Eddie Guerrero all around him. He said next week would be Team TNA vs. Team NXT. Jeff said it was good to be here. He said that Matt Cardona is injured so they would need a replacement. Matt said they need to protect the company because 2026 would be their biggest year ever. Jeff said they would shup up NXT for good next week.

The Righteous walked to the ring. They were loudly booed as they introduced themselves. Matt said they knew who they are but don’t know why they are here. Vincent said they admire the Hardys. He said they are gods walking among men. Dutch complimented the Hardys and their fans. Vincent said they weren’t there as opponents. He wanted to wish them luck in the cage match next week. Dutch said they will be watching.

-Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna were shown warming up. [c]

-Santino and Ariana Grace walked to the stage. Santino said that he would fill in for Cardona in the cage match.

(5) INDI HARTWELL vs. DANI LUNA

This was a dog collar match. Dani attacked Indi before the referee had put the chain around her neck. Indi fought back and the bell finally rang. Dani wrapped the chain around Indi’s neck. Dani clotheslined Indi. Indi clotheslined Dani with the chain. [c]

Dani tripped Indi with the chain and clotheslined her for a two count. Dani pulled Indi back-first into the ring post. Dani wrapped Indi around the post then whipped her with the chain. Indi used the chain to pull Dani into the ring post. Dani bled from the forehead. Back in the ring, Indi gave Dani a spinebuster for a two count.

A very bloody Dani brought powder into the ring. Dani shoved Indi into the referee. Dani gave Indi the Luna Landing and got the pin.

WINNER: Dani Luna in 13:00.