FREE PODCAST 12/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Samoa Joe’s future, WWE-UFC Cole-Lawler, NXT season four premiere, Triple H’s return (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 11, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill, who discussed Samoa Joe’s future, WWE-UFC, Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler, NXT season four premiere (including Jason Bateman, R-Truth, Byron Saxton, and Brodus Clay), Triple H’s return, and more.

