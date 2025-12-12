WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/12): Keller’s report on Dragunov vs. Ciampa for U.S. Title, Alexa vs. Lash Legend, Ripley & Priest vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 5, 2025

WILES-BARRE, PA. AT MOHEGAN ARENA AT CASEY PLACE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of earlier today 5,108 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa – United States Championship match

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega – Mixed Tag match

Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

Cody Rhodes to appear