AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/3): Takeshita vs. Claudio and Speedball vs. Knight in tournament matches, Briscoe defends TNT title against Garcia, Statlander teams with Hayter, and women’s tag team title celebration

AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2025

CARDIFF, WALES AT UTILITA ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 4,001 tickets had been distributed while the arena had been set up for 4,127.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened on the packed arena as Elton John played, and Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show. The announcers ran down some of the show’s matches before throwing to a replay of “Hangman” Adam Page setting his sights on the AEW World Championship.

(1) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Don Callis)

Swerve’s new, long entrance played. Nana was out first to before Swerve made his way to the ring to the crowd leading a “whose house?” chant. Josh Alexander made his entrance flanked by Don Callis. The crowd chanted “thank you, Callis” or something to that effect before the bell rang to start the match six minutes into the show.

They traded shoulder tackles, with neither man budging. Alexander went for a chop block, but Swerve cartwheeled his way to safety. Swerve lifted Alexander onto his shoulders and tossed him face first into the turnbuckle. Swerve followed up with a running boot that dropped Alexander. Alexander went for a kick, but Swerve caught his leg and turned it into a backbreaker.

Swerve took Alexander down with a snapmare and then hit him with a running stomp. The crowd chanted something unintelligible, but Swerve acknowledged it ss he hit back-to-back neckbreakers on Alexander. Swerve tossed Alexander to the apron and landed a third neckbreaker that knocked Alexander to the floor.

Swerve tried to kick Alexander from the apron, but Alexander caught his foot. Alexander powered Swerve up from the apron and slammed him down, knees first across the announce table. Swerve sold his repaired knee as Callis approved on commentary. Alexander set Swerve onto the apron and then took him down with a low crossbody to the back that knocked Swerve back to the floor as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Alexander and Swerve traded forearms in the center of the ring. Alexxander landed a kick, and Swerve tried to come back with a leaping flatliner, but his knee buckled. Alexander tried to take advantage with a German suplex, but Swerve elbow his way out of it. Alexander still caught Swerve with a kneebreaker followed by an suplex.

Alexander set up for a powerbomb, but Swerve flipped out, landed on his feet, and lifted Alexander up for a powerbomb into a powerslam, leaving both men down. Swerve hit Alexander with a flying back elbow from the middle rope, and briefly danced, despite his hurt knee.

Alexander came back and slammed Swerve down on the apron. Alexander climbed to the top rope, but Swerve met him up there and brought Alexander down with an avalanche Angle slam. Swerve rolled into the pin, but Alexander kicked out at two. Swerve went for a half and half suplex, but Alexander countered it into a figure four attempt, which Swerve escaped by rolling him up for a two count.

Swerve set up for a powerbomb, but Alexander snatched his foot, hit a knee breaker, and rolled Swerve over into a half crab. Alexander wrenched on Swerve’s knee, but Swerve managed to crawl to the bottom rope to break the hold. Alexander laid Swerve’s leg across the middle rope and stomped it.

Alexander climbed to the top and went for a flying knee drop, but Swerve rolled out of the way. Swerve followed up with a rolling, jumping flatliner. Alexander sturrggled to his knees and Swerve nailed him with the House Call kick to the head. Swerve made the cover, but Alexander barely kicked out at two. Swerve lifted Alexander up and hit him with the Big Pressure for the win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 13:00

Nana led a Swerve chant as he took a microphone. Swerve said the last time he was in that ring he was world champion, and he was going to get back to that. He said he didn’t come back to deal with the Callis Family, or Hobbs and Shibata. He returned for one thing: The AEW World Championship. He told Samoa Joe that his days were number and declared himself in contention for the world title.

(White’s Take: Decent opening match, Swerve looked good, and his after match promo solidified his mission statement and focus on the world title.)

-They threw to a video package of Kenny Omega agreeing to team with the Young Bucks against the Don Callis Family. [c]

-Toni Storm was backstage, wondering how the new tag champs could have a toast without her and Mina, as Mina spun into frame. Toni told everyone to strap in and strap on ‘cause they’re here to wet everyone’s whistle. Mina signed off by saying “Chin up, tits out, and watch for Love Bombs.”

(2) KRIS STATLANDER & JAMIE HAYTER vs. THE SISTERS OF SIN (Julia Hart & Skye Blue w/Thekla)

Kris Statlander made her entrance, dressed as someone from something, I assume, otherwise she’s just wearing random rags, who knows. Jamie Hayter made her entrance getting a brief chant from the crowd. The music played for Triangle of Madness, and Thekla walked out onto the stage. As she did, Blue and Hart slid into the ring and attacked Hayter and Statlander from behind. The ref seemed upset, but just the same called for the bell 28 minutes into the show.

Hart and Statlander brawled out of the ring and Blue paired off with Hayter in the ring as Thekla clapped from the stage. Hayter beat Blue down with the mat with right hands and bodyslammed her before tagging in Statlander. Statlander lifted Hayter up and slammed her onto Blue. Hayter returned the favor, scooping Statlander up and slamming her onto Blue. The both lifted Blue up and slammed her down, posed, and dropped a pair of elbows. Statlander made the cover, but Blue kicked out at one.

Statlander hit a running single leg drop kick and then catapulted Blue into the turnbuckle in her own corner. Hart tagged herself in and ran a few kicks from Statlander. Statlander made the tag to Hayter, but Hart knocked Hayter off the apron and then grabbed Statlander’s wrist, performing a rope walk into a hurricanrana.

Hayter charged into the ring and blasted Hart with a running boot followed by an exploder suplex. Hayter landed a running back elbow in the corner into a snap suplex. Hayter hooked the leg but only got two.

The crowd chanted for Hayter, but Hart caught her with a low dropkick that took Hayter down. The crowd booed as Blue hit Hayter from the apron. Hart took Hayter down with a back leg trip followed by a standing moonsault. Hart went for the pin, but Hayter kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break as Statlander and Blue both tagged in. Statlander knocked Hart off of the apron and then took it to Blue. Statlander connected with a running knee in the corner followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Statlander lifted Blue up for the Staturday Night Fever, but Blue countered it into a rollup for a quick two count. Blue hit the ropes and planted Statlander with a jumping, swinging DDT. Blue went for the pin, but Statlander kicked out at two.

Hart tagged in and they nailed Statlander with a double gourdbuster and a double thrust kick. Hart made the cover, but Statlander kicked out at two. Blue made a blind tag as Hart went for a running hurricanrana, but Statlander countered it into a powerbomb. Statalnder held on for the pin but didn’t realize that Hart wasn’t legal. Blue slipped in and connected with the Code Blue on Statlander. Blue held on for the pin, but Hayter broke it up with a sliding clothesline.

Hart caught Hayter with a double knee lungblower that left all four women down. The all got to their knees and fought each other to their feet. They traded strikes until Blue and Hart both hit thrust kicks at the same times. Hayter and Statlander tried to fire back with simultaneous clotheslines, but Blue and Hart ducked and Hayter and Statlander clotheslined each other.

Hart and Blue went for a double team maneuver, but Statlander kicked Hart off and caught Blue with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Hayter tagged in and Blue delivered a thrust kick to her and one for Statlander that knocked her off of the apron. Hart tagged in and held Hayter against the ropes by the arms. Blue hit the opposite ropes and charged with a running kick, but Hayter ducked aside and Blue nailed Hart.

Hayter landed a release German suplex on Blue and caught Hart as she ran in. Hayter executed a backbreaker, and held onto her to deliver the Hayterade clothesline. Hayter hooked the leg and picked up the victory.

WINNERS: Jamie Hayter & Kris Statlander in 10:00

(White’s Take: The Sisters of Sin have had a good presentation mixed with subpar matches for a while, but they really stepped it up here. Working with Hayter and Statlander probably helped, but this was a good showing for all four women.)

After the match, Hayter indicated that she wanted Statlander’s title, although they remained friendly. Meanwhile, as spotlight shown up into the box seats where Thekla was shown watching on. [c]

-They returned from commercial as Lexy was backstage with Statlander and Hayter, noting that Hayter had her eyes on the Statlander’s title. Statlander agreed to face Hayter at World’s End for the title. Hayter said she wouldn’t be facing the woman who tagged with her tonight. Hayter said she wants the title and will take it. Statlander didn’t seem concerned as Hayter marched off fired up.

(3) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA – Continental Classic Tournament match (Blue League)

Claudio’s music played to bring him through the backstage area, and through the crowd to the ring as they showed the standings for the Blue League. Takeshita’s music played as Renee’s voice popped in to say that this will be the first time the CMLL champion with face the NJPW champion. She noted that Takeshita was undefeated and that the winner would be leading the Blule League. Don Callis entered with Takeshita but made his way to the commentary desk. The bell rang to start the match 46 minutes into the hour.

They locked up in the center of the ring and wrestled to the mat. Claudio forced Takeshita into the ropes and then grabbed a side headlock. They struggled, but Takeshita countered it into a headlock of his own. They traded should tackles, with neither man giving until Takeshita hit a boot to the face. Claudio reversed an Irish whip, but Takeshita came off the ropes with a flying clothesline.

The crowd chanted “Takeshita” as he climbed Claudio in the corner and reigned down with punches. Claudio lifted Takeshita up and dropped him face first into the turnbuckle to escape. Claudio followed up with a running European uppercut in the corner. Takeshita shrugged it off and marched out of the corner as Claudio slowly turned around, irritated.

They traded forearms until Claudio raked Takeshita’s eye and then dropped him with a running clothesline. Claudio muscled Takeshita up from the mat into an impressive gutwrench suplex. Claudio set Takeshita up for The Neutralizer, but Takeshita blocked it and landed a boot to the face. Takeshita got a running start and clotheslined Claudio over the top rope to the floor.

Takeshita hopped onto the apron, got a running start and leapt at Claudio, but Claudio caught him in midair with a vicious looking uppercut that left Takeshita in a heap on the floor. Claudio hit him with a double stomp and then dragged Takeshita up to the ramp. Claudio went for a suplex on the ramp, but Takeshita countered it into a DDT.

Takeshita got to his feet first and walked part way up the ramp. Takeshita charged as Claudio got to his feet. Claudio caught Takeshita with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on the ramp that left both men down as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Takeshita elbowed his way out a sleeper hold. Claudio charged into a boot from Takeshita, who hopped onto the middle rope and took Claudio down with a hurricanrana. Claudio rolled out of the ring and Takeshita nailed him with a flipping dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Takeshita hit a running boot into the corner followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita held on for the pin, but Claudio kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted for Takeshita as he lined Claudio up for the running knee. Claudio caught the charging Takeshita, swept out his legs and lifted him up into the giant swing. He spun Takeshita around several times and transitioned directly into the sharpshooter. Takeshita nearly escaped from the sharpshooter, but Claudio rolled him into a crossface submission. Takeshita rolled Claudio into a pin top break the hold and Claudio immediately caught Takeshita with a big uppercut. Claudio made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Claudio lazily kicked at Takeshita’s head, which fired Takeshita up to his feet. They traded heavy forearms and European uppercuts. Takeshita hit a combination of forearms but Claudio caught him with an uppercut. Claudio set up for the Neutralizeer again, but Takeshita rolled through, and held onto Claudio’s leg, lifting him up into the Hitodenashi driver. Takeshita drilled Claudio and held on, muscling Claudio up into a German suplex.

[HOUR TWO]

Claudio got to his feet and Takeshita blasted him with a running back elbow, very much a standing Hidden Blade. Takeshita hooked the leg, but Claudio kicked out at two. Takeshita went for the running knee, but Claudio popped him up into the air and connected with the Very European Uppercut. Claudio went for the pin, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Claudio set Takeshita up for the Ricola Bomb, but Takeshita countered it into a hurricanrana rollup for a two count. Claudio caught Takeshita with a springboard spinning uppercut. Claudio went for another Neutralizer, but Takeshita backdropped him out of it. Claudio landed on his feet, and nailed Takeshita with an uppercut before Takeshita fired back with a forearm. They both charged and took each other down with a double clothesline.

Both men were down but made it to their feet as the ref’s count reached eight. They traded strikes and fought out onto the apron. They both hit boots to the face, and then charged into each other, both connecting with a running kick at the same time, sending both men collapsing to ringside.

They continued to brawl on the floor; Takeshita hit a few kicks and whipped Claudio into the barricade. Claudio came right off the barricade and hit a running kick on Takeshita. Both men were down out of the ring. The ref counted to six as Claudio tried to slide into the ring, but Takeshita grabbed his leg. Takeshita pulled Claudio out and drilled him with a forearm as they announced the one minutes remained in the match. Takeshita slid into the ring, and Claudio barely made it in before the ten count.

Takeshita blasted Claudio with the running knee and made the cover, but Claudio kicked out at two. Takeshita argued with the ref briefly and they announced 30 seconds remained. Takeshita tried to lift Claudio up for the Raging Fire, but Claudio blocked it. He lifted Takeshita up for a suplex and slid him down into position for the Neutralizer. Claudio delivered the Neutralizer and went for the pin, but Takeshita kicked out at two. The crowd cheered wildly before the bell rang and they switched to boos.

WINNER: Draw at 20:00

Takeshita and Claudio continued to brawl after the match and multiple referees ran down the ring to pull them apart as the crowd chanted “fight forever.” Eventually Callis Family members and Death Riders arrived to keep them separated.

(White’s Take: The crowd was into this match from start to finish, and rightfully so as it was hard hitting and action packed. It didn’t reach the heights Fletcher and Speedball on Dynamite, but it was still one of the best matches of the week as long as you’re not predisposed to be disappointed by a draw.)

-Lexy was backstage with “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight ahead of their match. Lexy stressed that it was a crucial match for both of them. Kevin said they knew this would happen, but that Speedball pulls the best out of him. Speedball said he’s coming off a huge win and needs another. They promised not to pull their punches and shook hands.

-They showed the Gold League and Blue League standings.

-Tony Schaivone was in the center of the ring to bring out the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. Their music played to bring out Babes of Wrather as they showed a replay of their victory over Toni and Mina on Wednesday. Schiavone congratulated them before they led a “Babes of Wrath” chant. Willow said that last time they were in that building, she wrestled Harley Cameron. Harley said the airline lost her clothes, so she had to borrow various bits. Willow said she hit Harley as hard as she could in the match, but she kept getting back up. Harley said there are a lot of teams out there, and any of them could be next.

She was interrupted as Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa made their entrance. They stormed the ring and the crowd chanted for Toni. Toni said that they didn’t get the result they wanted, but they did do the three most important things. The first of those things was bleeped out. The second was shaking their tits. And the third was giving them a fight to remember.

Mercedes’ music interrupted the proceedings, and she walked out to the stage to proclaim that there can’t be a championship celebration without the greatest champion in AEW history (she was referring to herself). Mina told her to shut up, but she didn’t. Mercedes said the ring was full of losers, like the arena. Mercedes reminded them that she led a team that beat all four of them in Blood and Guts. Toni challenged Mercedes, but she said “hell no,” because Wales isn’t even a real country. Harley told Mercedes that she’s bad at geography, and math, since there’s four of them and less of her. Willow followed up by saying Mercedes is just mad she doesn’t have any friends. Mercedes said she doesn’t need friends, but said she’ll bring a team of killers next Wednesday. Toni accepting, promising to “raise a glass and wax your ass.” [c]

-Ricochet was backstage, admiring his National title. Ricochet said he expects a solid 2026, first entering the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, and making his way to winning the AEW World title as well. He said “Ricky two belts” has a nice ring to it and laughed.

-They went to a short video package where Mark Davis, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Brody King declared their entrance into the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale as well. MVP said that Bobby Lashely was injured, but Shelton Benjamin would be in the match.

(4) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – Continental Classic Tournament match (Gold League)

Kevin Knight made his entrance followed by Bailey as Renee ran down their accomplishments in the tournament so far. She also noted that they’ve fought each other twice before, and Speedball came out on top both times. The bel rang and the match started 23 minutes into the second hour.

Knight went for a quick roll up for a two count, as did Bailey. Knight dodge a few kicks and Bailey dodged a clothesline attempt. Knight impressively dodged another kick, and the crowd cheered as they acknowledged each other. Knight forced Bailey into the turnbuckle and then took him down with an armdrag. The announcers highlighted Bailey’s hurt back form his match on Dynamite. Bailey hit a stiff forearm that seemed to upset Knight, and he came back with a springboard armdrag.

Bailey rolled out of the ring, and they took turns attempting to jump over the ropes onto each other, with each one slipping into the ring to avoid the dive. Eventually, Bailey caught Knight with a kick on the apron and connected with a moonsault to the outside onto Knight as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Knight nailed Bailey with a springboard clothesline to the outside of the ring. Back in the ring, Knight went for a jumping DDT, but Bailey pushed him off and then hit a kick in the corner. Bailey set Knight onto the top rope and landed a chop before taking Knight down with hurricanrana. Bailey went for the Time Adventure spin kick, but Knight ducked out of the way.

Bailey hit a kick and climbed onto the middle rope, where Knight caught him with a leaping hurricanrana from the mat. Knight planted Bailey with the jumping DDT and made the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two. Knight climbed to the top rope, but Bailey caught him with a running kick that knocked Knight to the apron. Bailey nailed Knight with the moonsault double knees on the apron.

Bailey climbed onto the turnbuckle, and Knight leapt with ease onto the top rope to meet him. Knight executed a superplex, but Bailey countered it into a pin as they landed for a two count. Bailey landed a Spanish Fly and went for the pin, but Knight countered it into a pin for a two count. Knight ducked a kick but Bailey caught him with a discus elbow. Bailey hit the ropes and ran into a high dropkick from Knight.

Knight rolled to the apron and went for a springboard clothesline into the ring, but Bailey caught him in midair with a spinning kick. Both men were down but got to their feet on the apron on opposite sides of the ring. The smiled at each other and both springboarded into the ring, meeting midair in the center of the ring, with Knight catching Bailey with a flying clothesline.

Bailey crawled into the corner of the ring as Knight went to the next corner. Knight flew through the air and nailed Bailey with the coast to coast dropkick. Knight climbed back to the top rope. Knight went for the UFO splash, but Bailey got his knees up. Bailey connected with a spin kick that dropped Knight. Bailey made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two.

Bailey hit a running spin kick into the corner and climbed to the middle rope as Knight collapse. Bailey went for the Ultimate Weapon knees, but Knight rolled out of the way. Knight rolled Bailey up into a magistral cradle tor a two count. Bailey came back with a cross legged roll up (the one he beat Fletcher with), but Knight kicked out at two.

Bailey immediately caught Knight in the side of the head with a spinning back kick. Bailey lifted Knight up into the turnbuckle and slammed him down in move similar to a One-Winged Angel that Nigel referred to as the Rubik’s Cube (aka the Flamingo Driver). Bailey made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 13:00

(White’s Take: A very good, very fun match, with top notch athleticism and solid strikes throughout. Speedball continues to build momentum, but Knight had his fair share of impressive spots as well.)

-They showed the standings with Bailey tied at the top of the Gold League. Knight was upset but they shook hands.

-Fletcher was backstage, having just watched Bailey’s win. He was upset about losing his, but said he has no time to wallow, because next up he has Pac. He said the Callis Family and Death Riders have an understanding, but not in the Continental Classic. He told Pac to bring his best and promised to get his momentum back.

-They cut to Pac, backstage in another area, who said Fletcher’s rise has been remarkable. But he said he doesn’t care how brilliant his matches are, because he’s about to dip his toe in a different pool and nothing brilliant will happen in Manchester. He promised to grind Kyle because he’s a different breed. He said Okada and Speedball know, and Fletcher will know too. [c]

(5) MARK BRISCOE vs. DANIEL GARCIA (w/Marina Shafir) – TNT Championship match

Garcia’s nearly unrecognizable music played and Garcia made his way out of the backstage and through the crowd with Marina Shafir. Briscoe’s music played and he came to the ring with TNT title. The bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the second hour.

They wrestled to the match, which favored Garcia. Briscoe came back with a knee to the midsection and some strikes knocking Garcia back into the corner. Briscoe stomped Garcia into the corner as the crowd chanted for Briscoe. Garca caught Briscoe with a back elbow and hopped onto the middle rope, but Briscoe nailed him with a running uppercut that knocked Garcia to the floor.

Briscoe blasted Garcia with a running dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe rolled Garcia back into the ring and asked the fans at ringside if they wanted him to beat Garcia’s ass. They respond in the affirmative, but Garcia caught Briscoe on the apron and knocked him into the barricade with a running knee.

Back in the ring, Briscoe hit Garcia with some redneck kung fu before rolling Garcia out of the ring. Briscoe hit the ropes and connected with a flipping dive through the ropes. Briscoe got onto the apron, signaling for the Cactus elbow drop, but he distracted by Marina. Garcia took advantage and took out Briscoe’s legs. Garcia beat Briscoe down as he got wrapped up in the ring skirt. Garcia delivered a swinging neckbreaker onto the floor as the went to commercial. [c]

They returned to commercial with the crowd performing some overseas chant as Garcia circled and kicked a downed Briscoe. Briscoe fought back with right hands and caught Garcia with a forearm. Briscoe follow4d up with a few chops and a running back elbow. Briscoe hit Garcia with a combination of strikes followed by an exploder suplex. Briscoe made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two.

Briscoe set up for the Jay Driller, but Garcia blocked it and hit Briscoe with a back suplex. Briscoe shrugged it up and hit Garcia with a Death Valley Driver and a low clothesline. Briscoe climbed to the top rope, but Marina swept his legs out as the ref checked on Garcia. The crowd booed Marina as she flipped them off.

Garcia climbed up with Briscoe and raked his back before executing a big superplex. Garcia held on and rolled Briscoe back up to his feet, placing him onto another turnbuckle and landing a second superplex. Garcia held on again and placed Briscoe back onto the next turnbuckle and delivered the third superplex. Garcia rolled through, but Briscoe countered into a sudden suplex that left both men down in the center of the ring.

Both men got to their feet and Garcia delivered a series of forearms that fired Briscoe up. Briscoe fought back with home own forearms and chops. Briscoe hit the ropes but run into a boot to the face. Garcia landed some knee lifts and overhand chops. Garcia hit the ropes but charged into a big lariat.

Briscoe went for another Jay Driller, but too close to the ropes, and Marina grabbed Briscoe’s foot to break it up. The ref caught on this time and ejected Marina from ringside. However, as he was dealing with her, Wheeler Yuta slipped in and nailed Briscoe with a low blow. Yuta escaped through the crowd and Garcia drilled Briscoe with a piledriver. Garcia made the cover, but Briscoe kicked out at two.

Garcia hit Briscoe with the hammer and anvil elbows and then went for the Dragontamer. Briscoe countered it with an inside cradle for a two count. Briscoe caught Garcia with a kick to the gut and finally connected with the Jay Driller. Briscoe made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 15:00

(White’s Take: A fine first defense for Briscoe. It seemed unlikely Garcia had a chance, even when Yuta interfered. Despite being for the TNT title and the main event, it seemed less interesting and important than the Continental Classic matches.)

-The Conglomeration came to the ring to celebrate with Briscoe as Schiavone ran down some of the matches for the upcoming episode of Dynamite before signing off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Continental Classic is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, but it also plays to Collision’s existing strengths are longer, competitive matches. This was a well-balanced and entertaining episode. Good matches per usual, with Takeshita and Claudio delivering a standout performance. Despite only having one women’s match, they solidified Hayter as Statlander’s next challenger and had the new tag champs of Willow and Harley along with Toni, Mina and Mercedes in a segment. Swerve’s presence gave a nice boost of star power for the second week in a row and a title match in the main event doesn’t hurt either.