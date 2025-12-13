WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT REPORT (12/13): Keller’s report on John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s final match, Cody vs. Oba Femi, Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Host: Joe Tessitore, Stephanie McMahon

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of showtime that 19,274 tickets were distributed so far; the arena was set up for 19,274. Every seat they could open they opened and it is sold out.

-They opened with scenes of fans at a fanfest earlier waving their hands in front of their faces. Then they showed Shawn Michaels chatting with Johnny Gargano, Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle, and Mark Henry. They showed some celebrities in the crowd. Then they showed a locker room door with a little poster with John Cena’s name and image.

-The opening montage aired, beginning with G.O.A.T. on the screen. Paul Levesque narrated and said you hear GOAT so much, you forget what it stands for. Then a series of highlights of his career was shown. Levesque said what made him the GOAT is “nothing less than the sacred currency of WWE – that connection, that communion with the crowd. He sees you, he feels you, he hears you, he loves you – every last one.” Then they showed a giant banner outside the arena hanging that said: “One Last Time – Thank You Cena.”

-They cut to the arena where pyro blasted.

-Tessitore hyped the undercard including split-screen images of the wrestlers in each of the WWE vs. NXT matches. They also showed Gunther arriving. Fans booed. Tessitore was standing with Stephanie McMahon at the host desk with the arena and ring as their backdrop. Stephanie spoke about the buzz in the arena and the energy for Cena, and also how Cena wanted to spotlight younger wrestlers on the undercard. Stephanie asked, “Are you ready!?”

(1) CODY RHODES vs. GUNTHER – WWE Champion vs. NXT Champion non-title match

As Cody entered the ring, Michael Cole spoke for the first time. He and Wade Barrett spoke about Cena briefly, then pivoted to Cody’s state of mind. Oba Femi then made his entrance. Cole said Oba Femi regained the NXT Title from Ricky Saints last weekend and had joined WWE three years ago as part of WWE’s NIL program with a great college background at the University of Alabama. He said Shawn Michaels told him he’s never seen anyone take to the business as quickly as Femi. Cole said Oba told him earlier in the day that he belongs there and tonight is the of John Cena and his beginning.

The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. He said Femi’s father was watching live in Nigeria who has been a WWE fan his entire life. Fans sang “Cody, Cody Rhodes!” They locked up. When Cody dropped down, Femi grabbed him by his throat and gave Cody an Irish Curse backbreaker. Barrett said so far it was a 10-7 round to Femi. (That’s a bit much a minute into the match.) Barrett said this could be the start of a generational takeover of the industry. Femi landed a backbreaker and scored a two count a 4:00.

Cody avoided a charging Femi who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. He followed with a Cody Cutter for a two count. Femi landed an elbow on Cody, knocking him out of mid-air. Cody pulled the top rope down as Femi charged, so Femi landed at ringside. Cody leaped to ringside and tackled Femi. Femi re-entered the ring and caught Cody with a sudden spinebuster. Femi clotheslined Cody over the top rope. Cole asid Cody was favoring his ribs. Femi charged into Cody with an uppercut into the announce desk. Both tumbled over the table. Cole said Cody’s ear was bleeding. Cole wondered if Cody had a busted eardrum. Cody landed a springboard Cody Cutter for a near fall at 9:00.

Drew McIntyre charged into the ring and attacked Cody. Cole said, “What the hell is he doing here? I thought this was ‘an unsafe working environment’!”

WINNER: No contest in 10:00.

-Oba stood and eyed Drew angrily. Drew poked him in the chest. Ova shoved Drew down. Cole said Drew ruined the match not just for Cody, but also Femi. Cody gave Drew a Cody Cutter. Femi then gave Drew a chokeslam. “That damn McIntyre,” Cole said. “The hypocrite!” Femi and Cody eyed each other. Cody picked up both belts. Cody tossed Femi the NXT Title belt. He then raised Oba’s arm. Cody’s eright ear was a bloody mess. Barrett said Femi might dominate for the next 15-plus years. Oba then raised Cody’s arm. Cole said Cody is QB1 and “hopes to replace John Cena, and already has, as the face of WWE.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This felt like the “obvious” finish given the way WWE operates with their booking. Cole did a nice job conveying disgust with Drew ruining a good match. I don’t think fans were all that invested in who won this match, and it was more the novelty of seeing a first-time match-up with two champions. The action was solid enough and Femi looked powerful and had a presence.)

-They went to Barrett and Cole at ringside. Barrett said Femi has a bright future. Cole said Cena said tonight is about the future, including Femi and next Sol Ruca.

-A video package aired of mainstream media covering Cena’s retirement.

-Another video aired with wrestlers paying tribute to John Cena including C.M. Punk, Stephanie McMahon, and Charlotte Flair. Punk even said he wouldn’t be back in WWE if it weren’t for him. “Contrary to popular belief, he always inspired him,” he said. “As always, I’m just following your lead.” Punk was teared up.

-Cole commented on festivities going on regarding Cena in D.C. He then talked about Cena’s stats. It noted tonight would be Cena’s 726th televised match and he debuted 8,570 days ago on June 27, 2002.

-They showed Jon Bernthal, Chuck Zito, and Tyrese Haliburton at ringside.

(2) BAYLEY (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. SOL RUCA (w/Zaria)

Bayley’s ring entrance took place first. Bayley hugged Trish Status and Eve Torres in the front row. Cole said Bayley has been struggling internally lately with some good days and bad days. Barrett said she seems to be on an even keel tonight after being erratic at times. Cole said Bayley met Cena at an autograph signing years ago and followed in Cena’s footsteps. Coles said Ruca wasn’t sure she wanted to do this. He said she wanted to be a stunt double after being part of acrobatics and tumbling at the University of Oregon. She said that sport allowed her to prepare herself for the ring. Barrett said that helps you learn to catch human beings and essentially it’s wrestling training before she got anywhere near NXT. He said that’s why she’s been on the fast track. The bell rang 37 minutes into the hour.

Barrett said Bayley is feeling pressure since she’s facing someone she’s expected to beat. Ruca showed off some of her acrobatics early. Cole said Bayley was caught off guard a bit. Ruca threw Bayley to ringside after a superkick at 3:00. Ruca landed a handspring backflip dive onto Bayley. Ruca landed a top rope cartwheel into a DDT for a two count a minute later. Bayley caught Ruca mid-air and landed a Belly-to-Bayley for a two count.