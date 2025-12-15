Damien Priest reveals that injuries have led to reduced WWE schedule in 2025.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Damien Priest says that injuries have led to a reduced schedule for him in WWE in 2025. “The company now this year decided ‘Let’s take it easy on him’ because I’ve been going hard for a while,” said Priest during an appearance on actor Nicholas Turturro’s YouTube show Delivering Happiness on Dec. 12.

“Tore my shoulder a couple times within the last year and a half. My knees are banged up, my back is oof. I need a lot of work done, but I choose to not because if I don’t have to, I won’t. I’ll just figure it out. Let’s do rehab and just keep me in the game coach type of thing.”

Priest said WWE is forcing him to slow down due to injures in order to lengthen his career. “This year I think the company was like, ‘We’re happy with you but we need to make sure you’re going to last here.’” said Priest. So, they’ve been forcing me to take it easy, put it that way. Not the easiest thing to do when you want to just go out there and perform because you love what you do.”

Priest last wrestled on Dec. 12 on Smackdown teaming with Rhea Ripley against Zelina Vega & Aleister Black. Priest was victorious, as Ripley got the win for their team pinning Vega after hitting her Rip Tide finisher. Priest is a former WWE Money in the Bank winner. He cashed in his briefcase at WrestleMania XL and beat Drew McIntyre to capture his only WWE World Hvt. Championship.

Priest is also a founding member of the Judgement Day faction. He was kicked out of Judgement Day along with Rhea Ripley on Aug. 4, 2023 after losing the WWE World Hvt. Championship to Gunther at SummerSlam the previous day by Finn Balor.

You can watch Priest’s appearance on Delivering Happiness below: