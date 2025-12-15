NJPW announces match order for Wrestle Kingdom 20

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the match order for Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4, 2026.

Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match against Kazuchika Okada will main event the show. Okada mentioned in an interview with NJPW on Dec. 4 that he wanted his match with Tanahashi to break tradition and go on last. “I’ve always thought that the IWGP title should absolutely go on last, but in a situation like this, Tanahashi’s last match should absolutely go on last,” said Okada. “That’s what people are coming to see. Maybe this is pushing it a bit, but it’s kind of like eating your meal, having dessert, and then in comes a second entree. People might be stuffed, but even then, maybe because of that, I like the main event better.”

The semi-main event will see IWGP World Hvt. Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. IWGP Global Hvt. Champion Yota Tsuji in a Double Championship match. Olympic judo gold medalist Aaron Wolf will make his highly-anticipated debut on the card as well against NEVER Openweight Champion Evil.

The entire lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 20 can be seen below. The show can be watching with a subscription to NJPW World.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada – Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji – Winner Takes All match

NEVER Openweight Champion Evil vs. Aaron Wolf

El Desperado vs. Sho vs. Kosei Fujita vs. Taiji Ishiimori – IWGP Junior Heavyweight title #1 Contender’s match

David Finlay & Shingo Takagi & Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney & Hiromu Takahashi vs. The United Kingdom (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman & Henare & mystery partner #1 & myster partner #2)

IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani – Winner Takes All match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Yoh & Master Wato & Toru Yano defend in a Multi-Team Ranbo matcho