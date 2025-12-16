FREE PODCAST 12/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Is this Theory push a mistake? Did Gunther deliver in his victory promo? Should Cena have smiled? SNME on-site report (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet with an early special appearance by Sean from Tennessee. They first discuss the Austin Theory reveal and where it might be going, whether Theory has failed so far or WWE has failed him, and more thoughts on the decision. Then lots of talk about Gunther’s gloating promo, the finish of John Cena vs. Gunther at SNME including whether Cena should have smiled afterward, and more about Cena’s retirement. Then other topics from the show with live chat and caller interactions. Finally, an on-site report from Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C. with details on the crowd response and overall vibe in town that weekend.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com