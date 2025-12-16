FREE PODCAST 12/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Foley breaking ties with WWE, Cena tapping and Levesque’s response to fan reaction, Austin Theory reveal, Continental Classic (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:
- Mick Foley breaking ties with WWE over their association with President Trump after Trumps post about death of Rob Reiner and his wife
- Evaluation of John Cena vs. Gunther match finish, the fallout from the fan reaction, WWE creating this mess by vowing in cannon that their mission is to “entertain” fans, Paul Levesque’s prickly response to blowback, comparing the retirements of Cena, Sting, Triple H, and Undertaker, Gunther’s follow-up promo, and how fans are buying a little too much into Cena propaganda this past month (or year)
- The Austin Theory reveal on Raw and what a big test this is for not just Theory, but also Paul Heyman and Paul Levesque
- Kazuchika Okada’s return or Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement the biggest draw for Wrestle Kingdom?
- An overview of the Continental Classic and the matches scheduled for tomorrow plus a look at the rest of the announced matches for Wednesday night
- Progress for women wrestlers in Japan
- And more!
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.