FREE PODCAST 12/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-14-2020) Orton tries to immolate Wyatt, Drew-Styles final TLC hype, Lana knocked out of tag title match, callers, emails (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-14-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Ryan Sullivan of the “Podcast of Honor” VIP podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talked about Randy Orton trying to immolate Bray Wyatt in final hype for the Orton-Fiend match at TLC, Miz and Morrison make clear they’re aiming to help A.J. Styles beat Drew McIntyre, Lana scores biggest win of her career only to be knocked out of the Women’s Tag Title match at TLC due to injury, Miz & Morrison beat Keith Lee, and more with live callers and emails.

