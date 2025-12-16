Mick Foley announces he is leaving WWE due to association with Donald Trump

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mick Foley says is going to be parting ways with WWE once his legends contract expires in June because of its association with President Donald Trump.

“While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” wrote Foley on Dec. 16 on his Facebook page.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.

“Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’”

Foley was reacting to the post Trump wrote regarding actor and director Rob Reiner’s death on his Truth Social platform. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” wrote Trump.

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque, one of Foley’s biggest career rivals, is a member of Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Reiner and his wife Michele were found stabbed to death at their home in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Their son Nick is currently being held without bail in connection with the murders.

Foley is former three time WWE Champion. He is best known as a hardcore icon with three personalties in WWE, as he wrestled as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. He is the author of several autobiographies including “Have a Nice Day,” which appeared on the New York Times best seller list. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.