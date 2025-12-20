FREE PODCAST 12/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss MJF added to Four-Way World Title picture, C2 developments, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) MJF returns for Worlds End; Four-way world title match

(08:16) Dynamite Diamond Ring finals set – Ricochet vs. Bandido

(12:12) Elite vs. Don Callis Family trios match

(18:07-20:57) Eight-woman tag snd Tag championships challenge for Worlds End

(21:36) Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for Women’s World Title

(26:47) FTR defeats Bang Bang Gang

(29:03) Continental Classic updates

(45:25) World’s End card building

(50:52) Other AEW comments

(57:38) Zach’s email & trivia

(54:26) NFL talk and Gregg attending his first PPV

