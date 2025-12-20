FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell scratching the surface on what was wrong with Raw, Top Superstars DVD, what hooked us on wrestling, Pee Wee Herman (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 14, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Wade Keller and Jason Powell, they discussed the previous night’s Raw for more than an hour, yet just scratch the surface of what was disappointing, awful, or counterproductive about the show. They take live calls throughout the live hour on Raw and other topics including what got us into wrestling originally and why the Raw and Smackdown travel schedules are what they are.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they went more in-depth into Raw including picking what they liked about the show, look ahead to WrestleMania, and disagreeing on Pee Wee Herman.

pwtorch@gmail.com