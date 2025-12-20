VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #892 (December 24, 2005): Tons of insider WWE, TNA news on variety of topics, Torch Talk with Shannon Moore, Mitchell on how to boost Cena’s popularity/marketability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #892 cover-dated December 24, 2005: This issue includes a Cover Story looking at the reaction to the WWE Raw “Tribute to the Troops” from several readers who are part of the military… In-depth WWE Armageddon PPV coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Part two of the two part Torch Talk with Shannon Moore… Pat McNeill reviews the new Kane biography… Bruce Mitchell proposes a bold way to elevate John Cena’s popularity and marketability… Letters to the Editor includes thoughts on suicide, death, and racial epithets… Ringside Beat includes reports on key ROH and PWG weekend events… WWE Newswire this week is the longest in months with tons of exclusive backstage insider info on a wide variety of topics… TNA Newswire is also packed with more insider backstage news than in many months… Plus the Top Five Stories of the Week, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newswire, reports on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact, the Weekly Schedule, Wade Keller’s End Notes, and Backtracks…

