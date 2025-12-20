VIP PODCAST 12/20 – NXT Eight Years Back: Wells & Stoup cover NXT from 12-20-17 including Bate vs. Dunne III, Sanity vs. Undisputed Era Tag Team Championships match, Francis Ford Coppola films, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from December 20, 2017, including Bate vs. Dunne III, Sanity vs. Undisputed Era Tag Team Championships match, Francis Ford Coppola films, and more.
