FREE PODCAST 12/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Is Cody straying too much from his core character, Cody-Cena podcast analysis, full show analysis (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown including a look at Cody Rhodes’s character and whether his comments and actions are laying groundwork for a change in his character and perhaps a heel turn or strengthening his babyface persona to stand up for itself more. Also, thoughts on the Cody Rhodes-John Cena podcast and fascinating insights into how they approach their babyface roles differently and what it says about Cena’s success and its lack of transference to others. They also discussed the other segments and matches on the show and other tangents with chat interactions throughout.

