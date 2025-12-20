VIP PODCAST 12/19 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody shows up at McIntyre’s house, Wyatts defend tag titles against MFTs, Priest-Aleister angle, Lash & Jax vs. Kabuki Warriors (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 19 edition of WWE Smackdown including the Cody Rhodes angle at Drew McIntyre’s house, the DIY vs. Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov match, Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.