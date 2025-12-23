FREE PODCAST 12/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barbati: The New Austin Theory, what’s working and not quite working so far, plus Becky, Breakker, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati. They start with a lengthy discussion on the new presentation of Austin Theory and whether it seems promising or doomed, what’s working and not working so far, and where patience is called for but what needs to happen quickly, plus could Theory be a double-agent for Seth Rollins and he’s come out of this a babyface sooner than later. Also, Becky Lynch-Maxxine Dupri, The Judgment Day, and more with live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout.

