NXT PREVIEW (12/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 23, 2025

When: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca – Women’s United States Championship match
  • Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame
  • Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight – Men’s Speed Tournament No. 1 Contenders match
  • Andre Chase vs. Lexis King – Men’s Speed Tournament No. 1 Contenders match
  • Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Arianna Grace – Mixed Tag Team match

