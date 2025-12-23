NXT PREVIEW (12/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca – Women’s United States Championship match
- Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame
- Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight – Men’s Speed Tournament No. 1 Contenders match
- Andre Chase vs. Lexis King – Men’s Speed Tournament No. 1 Contenders match
- Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Arianna Grace – Mixed Tag Team match
