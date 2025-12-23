News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/22 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Theory explains why he wore a mask and what he wants now, Gunther gloats, Becky-Maxxine exchange, Je’Von auditions for new contract (24 min.)

December 23, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 22 edition of WWE Raw featuring Austin Theory explaining why he wore a mask and what he wants now, Gunther gloating more, a Becky Lynch-Maxxine Dupri exchange, Je’Von auditions for new contract, and more.

