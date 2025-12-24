AEW CONTINENTAL CLASSIC ROUND-UP: Who is still in the mix going into Dynamite and Collision, plus evaluating last week’s tournament matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We have reached the final week of action in AEW’s premier annual tournament. It’s been a tournament full of good to great matches, surprise upsets, and hopefully momentum to build on. Let’s look back at last week’s actions and see where things stand as we march towards Worlds End this Saturday.

Blue League

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

A match that was better than expected despite the predictable ending. The announcers really played up the idea that both guys were facing mathematical elimination in order to build suspense regarding the outcome, although I’m not sure how many people really believed that Roddy really a chance to beat Mox here. Roddy going for submissions knowing Mox’s recent susceptibility was a nice touch, but ultimately Mox got the win and technically remained alive in the tournament (he’d need lots of help to advance in addition to beating Orange Cassidy) while Roddy was eliminated.

Orange Cassidy vs. Mascara Dorada

A good match in which Dorada focused on Cassidy’s previously injured back. This one didn’t feel like it ever really got out of second gear, though. Dorada unfortunately peaked early in the tourney with the win over Claudio while Cassidy feels like he has a role to play especially depending on whether he faces Mox or Takeshita first.

Standings

Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli remain tied for first place at 7 points each. The difference is that Takeshita has two matches and 6 potential points left while Claudio only has one thus giving Takeshita the likelihood of winning the Blue League outright. Mox and OC are technically still in the hunt although both would need Takeshita to lose out to advance in addition to winning their match against each other.

Gold League

Pac vs. Kyle Fletcher

Easily the best match of the week. Pac has been highly motivated since his return in September and this match was no different. He and Kyle Fletcher really brought it. At one point, he totally launched Fletcher off the top rope with a Kurt Angle-esque belly-to-belly. The repeated teasing of the Black Arrow before Pac finally hit it for the win was a nice through-line in the match. Pac winning would’ve been more of a surprise if the show hadn’t been in Manchester last week.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry

The match was pretty good. Speedball has been on a tear as of late and Perry has been seemingly trying to prove himself a worthy replacement for Darby Allin. Perry bit Speedball’s bare foot and then hit a Saito suplex for a somewhat anticlimactic and surprising finish. Speedball had momentum, so I wouldn’t have spent that just to get Perry on the board.

Kevin Knight vs. Kazuchika Okada

These two worked really well together. Knight is insanely athletic and has one of the best vertical leaps in wrestling. Okada wrestled this match like the savvy veteran that he is. He blocked the UFO Splash with his knees and intercepted the Coast-to-Coast with a wild dropkick. In the biggest surprise of the tournament, Knight pinned the Rainmaker with a small package. Given how late in the tourney it is, I would’ve advised against this decision.

Standings

There is currently a five-way tie for first place between Okada, Fletcher, Speedball, Pac, and Knight. That, to me, is insanity. Three guys fighting to advance is one thing. A five-way tie just feels like overkill. It’s easier to build more genuine intrigue with fewer people. I don’t see anyone but Okada and Fletcher emerging, although Pac does have two matches left which gives him two opportunities to at least tie Fletcher’s maximum of 9 points in which case he owns the tiebreaker and would advance.