AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2025 – SPECIAL TIME: 6 ET / 5 CT

Where: NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. at HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,511 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,511. The arena has a capacity of 3,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy – Continental Classic Blue League match

Pac vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – Continental Classic Gold League match

Roderick Strong vs. Mascara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match

Ricochet vs. Bandido – Dynamite Diamond Ring Final

Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir

MJF in action

Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview

