VIP PODCAST 12/24 – Radican Worldwide: Radican talks Foley leaving WWE, Khan says first Dynamite supposed to be at MSG, more + Lilly on TNA making their TV debut on AMC (40 min.)

Mick Foley says he is leaving WWE due to association with president Donald Trump

Tony Khan says first taping of Dynamite was supposed to be at MSG

John says he had an epiphany about wrestling right before his retirement match at SNME

Seth Rollins says Cody Rhodes would be who is in WWE without him

Seth Rollins says WWE has been taking s— about Saudi Arabia for six years

PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly then joins the show for the Go-Home segment on TNA’s new TV deal with AMC. They discuss the new TV deal in-depth, the lack of star-power in TNA and how that will affect them, what will their relationship with WWE look like on a new platform, what kind of wrestlers is TNA likely to go after to build their roster, and more. Download this show now!

