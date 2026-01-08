VIP PODCAST 1/8 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Bron Breakker comes up short, unflattering wrestler interviews, potential NXT call-ups, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati kicks off 2026 on The Nicky’s Club with a deep dive into the first Raw of the year, including Bron Breakker coming up short in his quest for the World Championship and what that means for his long-term trajectory. Nick also breaks down the rest of the night on Raw, reacts to some recent unflattering wrestler interviews, examines potential NXT call-ups, and covers plenty more from a busy start to the wrestling year.
Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.
