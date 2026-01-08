VIP PODCAST 1/8 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Bron Breakker comes up short, unflattering wrestler interviews, potential NXT call-ups, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati kicks off 2026 on The Nicky’s Club with a deep dive into the first Raw of the year, including Bron Breakker coming up short in his quest for the World Championship and what that means for his long-term trajectory. Nick also breaks down the rest of the night on Raw, reacts to some recent unflattering wrestler interviews, examines potential NXT call-ups, and covers plenty more from a busy start to the wrestling year.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com