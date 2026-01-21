AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Where: ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,914 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,463. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for MMA/boxing.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Bailey

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechihero & Lance Archer & Rocky Romero) – Street Fight

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

MJF to appear

Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) to respond to Kris Statlander’s challenge

