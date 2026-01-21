News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 21, 2026

When: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Where: ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,914 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,463. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for MMA/boxing.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight
  • Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
  • Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Bailey
  • Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechihero & Lance Archer & Rocky Romero) – Street Fight
  • Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa)
  • FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver
  • MJF to appear
  • Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) to respond to Kris Statlander’s challenge

