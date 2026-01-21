Bold predictions for AEW in 2026 including Britt Baker, Kevin Knight, Will Ospreay, Megan Bayne, Women’s Division

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Coaches don’t make game plans by predicting exact plays; they study tendencies on film. Wrestling predictions work the same way. You’re not calling outcomes; you’re identifying patterns, pressure points, and the situations that make certain results more likely than others.

Looking ahead to 2026, AEW presents a roster and creative structure full of these clues. None of what follows is guaranteed — but each scenario reflects a logical extension of choices AEW could make. With that in mind, here are five bold but plausible predictions for AEW in 2026, along with the pathways that could realistically lead there.

(1) Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter Capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles

The prediction:

AEW uses Britt Baker’s return and a brief women’s tag title reign as a narrative vehicle — not a long-term destination — to fuel a heel turn and ignite a major feud at the top of the women’s division.

How it could happen:

Assuming Baker is healthy, AEW leans into tension rather than nostalgia:

Baker returns, aligned with Jamie Hayter, framed as unfinished business

They win the women’s tag titles quickly, positioning themselves as dominant but uneasy champions.

Cracks form as Baker’s self-interest collides with Hayter’s momentum.

The titles become a catalyst, not a reward — accelerating distrust, resentment, and ultimately betrayal.

Why it matters:

AEW doesn’t need the tag titles to be the endgame here. Using them as a storytelling tool allows AEW to generate immediate heat, launch an organic high-profile singles feud, and elevate multiple layers of the women’s division at once.

(2) Kevin Knight Turns Heel and Becomes TNT Champion

The prediction:

AEW accelerates Kevin Knight’s rise by repositioning him as a modern, high-energy heel — one designed to inject renewed “cool factor” into the product while appealing to a new generation of fans.

How it could happen:

At 29 years old, Knight is already operating in a prime window AEW needs to prioritize:

A loss or near-miss exposes frustration beneath his upbeat presentation.

Knight trades crowd-pleasing rhythm for urgency and edge.

His TNT Title win comes through decisiveness and intent, not luck.

The turn isn’t cartoonish; it’s competitive, rooted in ambition rather than malice.

Why it matters:

AEW’s long-term growth depends on cultivating talent that feels contemporary and aspirational. Knight’s athleticism, presence, and age align perfectly with that need. Elevating him signals that AEW isn’t just maintaining credibility — it’s actively building relevance. The TNT title becomes a launchpad, not a placeholder.

(3) The Women’s Division Finally Main Events an AEW Pay-Per-View

The prediction:

AEW closes a major pay-per-view with a women’s match for the first time, marking a shift from symbolic progress to structural commitment — one Tony Khan has increasingly acknowledged when asked about it in recent interviews.

How it could happen:

The pieces are already in place, both on-screen and off:

Khan has framed the decision around timing and story readiness rather than reluctance.

AEW commits to a long-form feud anchored by established stars such as Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Mercedes Moné

The match is positioned as the emotional and narrative peak of the show, not a historical checkbox.

When it happens, it won’t be sold as a milestone; it will be presented as the most important match on the card.

Why it matters:

AEW no longer lacks credible women to headline a pay-per-view. The hesitation has been about commitment, not capability. Trusting Storm, Statlander, Willow, or Moné with the final slot signals that the division is no longer supplemental — it’s foundational.

(4) Megan Bayne Dethrones Willow Nightingale to Win the TBS Championship

The prediction:

AEW shifts the tone of the TBS title from emotional momentum to physical dominance, adding a new layer to the women’s division hierarchy.

How it could happen:

Willow’s reign is built on resilience and connection. Bayne’s rise is built on inevitability:

Bayne strings together decisive wins with minimal vulnerability.

Commentary frames her as a structural problem for the division, not just another challenger.

The title match feels unavoidable rather than shocking.

The story isn’t “Can Willow survive?”; it’s “What happens when heart finally meets a wall?”

Why it matters:

The TBS Title has thrived on likable champions. A Bayne reign forces new match dynamics, creates fresh babyface chases, and deepens the division’s sense of power balance — without undercutting Willow’s credibility.

(5) Will Ospreay Wins the AEW World Title and Powers All In Past Its 2024 Attendance

The prediction:

AEW surpasses its All In 2024 attendance figure by centering the event around Will Ospreay’s crowning moment — winning the AEW World Championship in a defining feud with MJF.

How it could happen:

The story unfolds across continents:

Ospreay is written off at Forbidden Door, selling the toll of chasing AEW’s top prize.

He returns months later in England, framed as unfinished business.

MJF, fully committed as the best heel in the industry, frames Ospreay as the challenger who doesn’t belong on his level.

The All In main event isn’t just a match, it’s the culmination of absence, resentment, and inevitability. Ospreay wins the big one on home soil.

Why it matters:

This is the kind of narrative AEW was built to tell. Ospreay isn’t just a great wrestler — he’s a global draw with deep roots in the UK market. Giving him a career-defining title win against MJF transforms All In from a spectacle into a moment. That emotional gravity — not just card depth — is what pushes attendance beyond previous benchmarks.

Final Thoughts

AEW’s 2026 won’t be defined solely by ratings, attendance, or competition — it will be defined by confidence. Choosing focus over excess, patience over panic, and trust over hesitation are the decisions that separate momentum from stagnation.

If AEW commits to those choices, the outcomes tend to take care of themselves.

