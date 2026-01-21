AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/21): Keller’s report on Swerve vs. Knight, Omega vs. Alexander, Joe vs. Speedball, Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 21, 2026

ORLANDO , FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that4,227 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,592. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for MMA/boxing. Only six Dynamites drew a bigger crowd than this one. The previous time AEW was in this arena, on Dec. 28, 2023, they drew 5,729.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with scenes of a cheering crowd as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced MJF. Schiavone said he defended his title last week against Bandido. MJF interrupted him and said he has “a fat triple chin mouth” and told him to leave his “fat geriatric arm up to his mouth.” Schiavone said, “I will” (conceding sheepishly like Jerry on “Parks & Rec”). He said everyone is looking at a man who wears custom suits and rides in helicopters and private jets and limousines “and I’ve got the baddest girl you’ve ever seen.” He said it’s because he is the best wrestler on God’s Green Earth.

He held up his AEW World Title and said it’s the proof. He said it’s real gold, real diamonds, and real platinum and costs more than the schmucks in the crowd can dream of attaining. He said if anyone on their TV screens on another pro wrestling show says they’re the best of the best, change the channel because what is coming out of their mouths is the same thing that is coming out of their ass. He said 2026 is the year of the Devil and “ain’t nobody on my level.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a great introductory promo or reset/reminder promo of who MJF is. That’s what TNA Impact should have opened last week’s show with, either Kaz or Santana establishing his act in that kind of overview promo.)

Brody King walked out and got in MJF’s face. Schiavone handed MJF the mic and patted him on the shoulder and said, “Good luck” and then walked away. Brody said after what he did to Bandido last week, the only thing he can think of is all the ways he wants to hurt him. He said there is nothing that would bring him more joy than putting his fist through his chest and ripping out his spine. “But I’m not going to do that,” he said. “Because we all know you’re just a bitch.” (Reset the Bitch-o-Meter.) Fans chanted “You’re a bitch!” He said if he puts his hands on him, he won’t get what he wants.” He said he wants a match against him for the AEW Title tonight.

MJF stepped back and said, “Uh, interesting or proposition, Brody.” He asked for complete silence from the “morons” in the crowd while he considered it. “Upon reflection, I’ve thought about it long and hard, I’m going to have to say no.” He said it’s not because he’s afraid of him. He said that would be ridiculous. He said his barking makes sense since he is all bark, no bite. He asked who he has beaten. He said he’s only defeated tomato cans, jabronis, and jobbers. He said until he beats elite talent, the match won’t take place. He sternly said if he ever interrupts him again, they will have a problem. Brody stepped up to him, so MJF hastily left the ring and flinched when Brody barked at him. He told laughing fans to “shut the hell up.” Excalibur said he was flustered. Taz said MJF made some great points, in particular why should he grant Brody a title shot. Excalibur said he has won big matches recently, but there are more sharks circling him.

-They went to Excalibur, Taz, and Schiavone at ringside. Excalibur threw to a video package on Jet Speed & Hangman winning the AEW Trios Titles last week.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Hangman, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight backstage. He said tonight is a night for celebrations. Hangman said they should come up with a team name. Knight suggested JetSet Rodeo. Hangman cut off Speedball. He said he has a singles match against Katsuyori Shibata on Collision. Speedball told Knigh to focus on his match and he’ll focus on his. Hangman told Speedball that he’s fast and flexible so if he can outlast the powerful Joe, he can win. Knight asked Hangman for advice against Swerve. Hangman didn’t have advice, but just said, “It’ll be one hell of a main event.”

-Excalibur said someone suggested “Air Horse One.”

(1) SAMOA JOE vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Joe powered Speedball into the corner and punched away at him. Excalibur listed all the top wrestlers aiming for MJF’s title lately. Bailey dropkicked Joe out of the ring. Joe chopped him down hard at ringside.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Bailey

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechihero & Lance Archer & Rocky Romero) – Street Fight

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

MJF to appear

Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) to respond to Kris Statlander’s challenge