VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1954 (Jan. 21, 2026): Keller’s cover story on TNA Impact’s debut on AMC, Parks looks at WrestleKingdom and New Year Dash, TV reviews, End Notes, Newswire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1954
Cover-dated January 21, 2026
LINK: 1954 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS
–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR
SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on TNA Impact’s debut on AMC… Greg Parks feature column looks at WrestleKingdom and New Year Dash… Keller’s TV reviews including TNA Impact… Wade Keller’s End Notes… Torch Newswire including insights on the Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes title change…
PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.