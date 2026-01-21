VIP PODCAST 1/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Best of 2025, Volume 2 (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to discuss his selections for his mythical ProWres Paradise comp tape – “Best of 2025, Volume 2,” featuring the best of the best from the second half of the year. AEW PPV classics, bloodbaths, lucha, the Dragongate roster kicking it into high gear, legends, future stars, and so much more discussed. Plus, Alan has some brief thoughts about the good things we’ve seen thus far from the world of wrestling in 2026. Check it out!

