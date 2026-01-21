NJPW wrestler Evil reportedly gives notice, expected to sign with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former IWGP Hvt. Champion Evil is reportedly leaving NJPW after giving his notice according to a report from The Super J-Cast. He is expect to be WWE bound after he leaves NJPW according to the report.

Evil is currently the leader of the top heel stable House of Torture in NJPW. He is a former IWGP Hvt. Champion, IC Champion, IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, and NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion. He won the World Tag League in 2017 and 2018 with Sanada. He also won the 2020 NJPW Cup.

Evil, who is 38, most recently dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Aaron Wolf at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4. After the match, Evil was said to be rumored to looking at options outside of NJPW according to a report from Fightful Select.

He debuted in 2011 in NJPW as a Young Lion. Before heading to NJPW on a full-time basis, Evil did his excursion in Ring of Honor from 2014-2015 under the name Takaaki Watanabe.