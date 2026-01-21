FREE PODCAST 1/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Limitless Wrestling Rumble including MJF vs. Price, Luck vs. B3cca, 30-Man Rumble, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the Limitless Wrestling Rumble, a historic show where (we believe) for the first time both a WWE and an AEW title are defended on the same card, featuring AEW World Champion MJF against Alec Price, WWEID Women’s Champion Laynie Luck vs. B3cca, another 30-man rumble, two indy regulars get AEW contracts, Justin learns the secret origin of the STO, we discuss how wise it was to have an AEW World Title defense here, and much more. For VIP listeners, we check in on the WWEID Men’s Champion Cappuccino Jones defending his belt against Edge Stone in Reality of Wrestling and, from Warrior Wrestling, Jake Something goes one-on-one with Bandido.

